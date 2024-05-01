Donald Trump's Law Firm File to Withdraw From Representing the Former President Due to 'Irreparable' Attorney-Client Relationship: Report

The law firm in question has a longstanding history of representing Trump and his interests. However, a significant shift occurred following a lawsuit filed by A.J. Delgado, a former senior advisor to Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign.

Delgado alleges that she was unfairly dismissed from her role after revealing her pregnancy. She served as Trump's director of Hispanic outreach at the time of the incident.

The former Trump advisor's lawsuit targets not only the Trump campaign but also his former allies, Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer.

The core of her legal complaint revolves around claims of gender and pregnancy discrimination. Despite the allegations, all defendants, including Trump, have vehemently denied any wrongdoing.