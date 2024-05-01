Donald Trump's Law Firm File to Withdraw From Representing the Former President Due to 'Irreparable' Attorney-Client Relationship: Report
A notable law firm has filed a motion to withdraw from representing former President Donald Trump.
According to court documents, the firm, LaRocca, Hornik, Greenberg, Rosen, Kittridge, Carlin and McPartlandwhich, has been handling legal matters for Trump and his election campaign for a considerable period, attributes the decision to an "irreparable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship."
The law firm in question has a longstanding history of representing Trump and his interests. However, a significant shift occurred following a lawsuit filed by A.J. Delgado, a former senior advisor to Trump during his 2016 presidential campaign.
Delgado alleges that she was unfairly dismissed from her role after revealing her pregnancy. She served as Trump's director of Hispanic outreach at the time of the incident.
The former Trump advisor's lawsuit targets not only the Trump campaign but also his former allies, Reince Priebus and Sean Spicer.
The core of her legal complaint revolves around claims of gender and pregnancy discrimination. Despite the allegations, all defendants, including Trump, have vehemently denied any wrongdoing.
Attorney Jared Blumetti asked to explain the details to the court "in camera" to keep information about the complaint under wraps.
"The primary reason for the Firm's motion is due to an irreparable breakdown in the attorney-client relationship between the Firm and the [Trump] Campaign, the details of which the Firm respectfully requests leave to explain to the Court in camera," Blumetti wrote in the filing.
"It is well-established that a breakdown in the attorney-client relationship is sufficient reason to permit withdrawal, even if the source of the breakdown is disputed and the client opposes the motion to withdraw," he continued.
Blumetti also cited past case law, adding that "when faced with a motion to withdraw, the court 'must ... analyze two factors: the reasons for withdrawal and the impact of withdrawal on the timing of the proceeding.'"
On April 29, Delgado filed an objection to the firm's withdrawal, calling it a "scheme to avoid compliance."
Judge Katharine H. Parker ruled that the law firm must continue to represent the Trump campaign but that there will be a hearing to discuss the issue with the firm and the campaign.
In her lawsuit, Delgado said she "felt extremely humiliated, degraded, victimized, embarrassed and emotionally distressed" by the way the campaign treated her after she announced she was pregnant.
Newsweek provided quotes and sources used in this article.