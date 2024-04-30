'Can't Have It Both Ways': Donald Trump Called Out for Doing 'Zero Campaigning' on 6-Day Break From Hush Money Trial

Donald Trump faced backlash after complaining — yet again — that he was required to be present in a New York courtroom for his ongoing hush money trial rather than blazing the campaign trail.

On Tuesday, April 30, the 77-year-old told reporters, "I'm going to go into the icebox now and sit for about eight hours or nine hours. I would much rather be in Georgia and Florida. I much rather be in states that are in play."