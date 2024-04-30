'Can't Have It Both Ways': Donald Trump Called Out for Doing 'Zero Campaigning' on 6-Day Break From Hush Money Trial
Donald Trump faced backlash after complaining — yet again — that he was required to be present in a New York courtroom for his ongoing hush money trial rather than blazing the campaign trail.
On Tuesday, April 30, the 77-year-old told reporters, "I'm going to go into the icebox now and sit for about eight hours or nine hours. I would much rather be in Georgia and Florida. I much rather be in states that are in play."
Political pundit Ron Filipkowski took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to call out the embattled former POTUS for his seemingly hypocritical comment.
"After doing ZERO campaign events during the last SIX off days during the trial while holed up at his country clubs playing golf, Trump whines that the case prevents him from campaigning," he captioned the clip.
Trump critics flooded the comments section with their own quips. One user penned, "Can't have it both ways Donny boy," and another added, "Poor Trump. Always whining."
A third person pointed out that it was "interesting" that he claimed to sit in court for "eight or nine hours" when the proceedings "never run anywhere near that long" and have "several breaks."
Another critic joked about the ex-prez's comments about the temperature of the courtroom. "It's so funny that the GOP's tough guy, who stands up to everyone and knows absolutely everything, can't stop whining about being chilly," the X user chimed in.
- Donald Trump Willing to Deploy the Military to Remove Millions of Undocumented Immigrants From the U.S.: 'This Is an Invasion'
- Jimmy Kimmel Mocks Donald Trump for Wishing Melania a Happy Birthday 'Outside the Courtroom Where You're on Trial for Paying Off' Stormy Daniels
- Donald Trump Accused of Getting a Facelift After Looking Drastically Different in New Photos
That same day, Trump took to his Truth Social platform to claim the trial was nothing more than a "total witch hunt."
"Hours of sitting down and listening to nothing except EXONERATION AND LIES," he alleged. "The Trial is going like a speeding bullet, because the Judge is working hard to make all of his friends happy. [Juan] Merchan is Rigged, Crooked, and, above all, and without question, CONFLICTED. It’s a disgrace to our Country."
As OK! previously reported, Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business documents in connection with a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels just before the 2016 presidential election.
The funds were allegedly transferred to her in order to keep her from publicly speaking out about a sexual encounter that she claims occurred between them in 2006 — one year after he tied the knot with his current wife, Melania, and shortly after she gave birth to their son, Barron, 18.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The controversial politician pleaded not guilty to all charges.