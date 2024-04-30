Donald Trump 'Refuses to Pay Legal Fees' and 'Complains' About His Lawyer Not Being 'Aggressive' Enough, Reporter Claims
Is Donald Trump not able to afford a lawyer?
In New York Times correspondent and CNN analyst Maggie Haberman's new report with Jonathan Swan, sources spilled that Trump's lawyer Todd Blanche isn't up to the ex-president's standards.
"Although Mr. Blanche has been Mr. Trump’s favorite lawyer for some time, behind closed doors and in phone calls, the former president has complained repeatedly about him in recent weeks, according to four people familiar with the situation," the report reads. "He has griped that Mr. Blanche, a former federal prosecutor and veteran litigator, has not been following his instructions closely, and has been insufficiently aggressive. Mr. Trump wants him to attack witnesses, attack what the former president sees as a hostile jury pool, and attack the judge, Juan M. Merchan."
The article continues, "Mr. Trump, who often complains about legal fees and sometimes refuses to pay them, has also wondered aloud why his lawyers cost so much, according to the people, who all spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss the sensitive topic."
Trump, 77, is currently in the midst of his hush money trial, as he allegedly paid off Stormy Daniels and Karen McDougal to keep quiet about their alleged trysts before the 2016 presidential election. Trump has denied any wrongdoing.
According to Jonathan Karl's book Tired of Winning: Donald Trump and the End of the Grand Old Party, Trump was fuming when he found out his hush money case would start on March 25, which was right in the middle of the Republican primaries and 20 days before Super Tuesday. (It ended up starting on April 15)
"He turned to one of his key lawyers, Todd Blanche, and yelled: 'That’s in the middle of the primaries! If I lose the presidency, you are going to be the reason!'" the book claimed, adding that Trump's tantrum lasted for almost half an hour.
"'You little f------!' Trump shouted in Blanche’s face. 'You are going to cost me the presidency!' He went on to rant against other lawyers in his team, saying: 'They want me to be indicted!'" the book continues.
Trump is known to lash out before his court appearances.
As OK! previously reported, he was angry about being in court months before the 2024 election.
“I should be in Georgia right now. I should be in Florida right now. I should be in a lot of places campaigning right now. Instead I’m sitting here and this trial will go on for a very long time. It’s very unfair,” he said. “People in the court just said to me, I can’t believe it.”
“This is a Biden witch hunt to keep me off the campaign trail. So far it’s not working because my poll numbers are higher than they’ve ever been,” he added.