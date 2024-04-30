'Who Cares?': Megyn Kelly Argues It Doesn't Matter If David Pecker Tried to 'Help' Donald Trump Win 2016 Election
Megyn Kelly revealed her opinion on former National Enquirer publisher David Pecker's testimony in the 77-year-old's New York hush money trial.
Earlier this month, Pecker told the court he'd been working with Trump and Michael Cohen to "kill" negative stories people were attempting to sell about the controversial businessman around the time of the 2016 presidential election.
"The fundamental thing that’s been misunderstood — as far as I can tell by almost everyone in this case — is that it doesn’t matter what was in Trump’s head, or Michael Cohen’s head, or David Pecker’s head in making these payments," she claimed on the Tuesday, April 30, installment of "The Megyn Kelly Show" podcast. "The subjective reasoning for making the payment is irrelevant."
"The only thing the FEC or Justice Department would look at is the nature of the payment," she added.
"It's very galling to listen to the coverage of this case," she continued. "I hear all over CNN, Fox News, everyone, getting down to 'David Pecker testified he did it to help Trump win.' Who cares?"
"You can have Trump on the stand saying, 'Yeah, they did it to help me when that was the goal,' and it still wouldn't amount to a Federal Election Campaign Finance violation," Kelly stated.
The podcast host also pointed out that the judge ruled against allowing Federal Election Commission chair Bradley A. Smith to testify as an expert witness in the ongoing trial.
"He said no, Brad Smith cannot take the stand. It would be improper to have him instruct the jury in the law, among other things," she explained. "If Brad Smith can't get up there and speak about the Federal Election standards, how do the actual standards like you objectively look at the nature of the payment not the subjective belief in the person's head, how does that get into this courtroom? How does it get in front of the jury so they have the accurate framing of the law?"
As OK! previously reported, Trump is facing 34 counts of falsifying business documents related to a payment made to adult film star Stormy Daniels in order to keep her from speaking publicly about an alleged sexual encounter that she claims happened between them in 2006.
During a recent NewsNation appearance, Kelly admitted that she believed Trump would be convicted on those charges.
