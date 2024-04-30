'Who Cares?': Megyn Kelly Argues It Doesn't Matter If David Pecker Tried to 'Help' Donald Trump Win 2016 Election

The podcast host also pointed out that the judge ruled against allowing Federal Election Commission chair Bradley A. Smith to testify as an expert witness in the ongoing trial.

"He said no, Brad Smith cannot take the stand. It would be improper to have him instruct the jury in the law, among other things," she explained. "If Brad Smith can't get up there and speak about the Federal Election standards, how do the actual standards like you objectively look at the nature of the payment not the subjective belief in the person's head, how does that get into this courtroom? How does it get in front of the jury so they have the accurate framing of the law?"