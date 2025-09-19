Donald Trump Tells Reporters to 'Fly Safely' Before Dropping Bizarre Admission
Sept. 19 2025, Published 11:33 a.m. ET
Donald Trump left people scratching their heads after a strange comment during his return trip to the U.S. from the United Kingdom.
While boarding Air Force One, the former president gave reporters a polite send-off.
“Thank you, everybody. Have a good flight,” Trump told the press in a clip. “Fly safely.”
He added, “You know why I say that? Because I’m on the flight, otherwise I won’t care.”
The remark instantly lit up social media as critics mocked him for turning a well-wish into another self-centered moment.
“Caring about others does not come naturally to him!” one user wrote, while another added, “I’ve always said he would trade the lives of all his grandchildren for one extra hour added to his life.”
Others chimed in with sharp digs, writing, “Three words that will never be used to describe Donald Trump: Nuanced. Subtle. Discreet.”
One user quipped, “Of course! On the big, strong man's Titanic, it's not women and children first. It’s him.”
“It fits. Could have been his campaign slogan,” a fifth suggested.
The odd statement comes on the heels of an earlier scare.
Per BBC, the helicopter carrying Trump was forced to divert to Luton Airport due to what White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described as a “minor hydraulic issue.”
Emergency services met the aircraft on the tarmac before it was cleared to continue to Stansted. The president and first lady later boarded Air Force One without further trouble, and no injuries were reported.
It’s hardly the first time Trump has made questionable remarks during this U.K. trip. Just one day earlier, at a state dinner at Windsor Castle with King Charles III, he stumbled through his speech and made some head-turning claims about American history.
“It’s a singular privilege to be the first American president welcomed here,” Trump declared.
He quickly veered off course, adding, “And if you think about it, a lot of presidents, and this was this was the second state visit and that is the first. Maybe that is going to be the last time — I hope it is, actually.”
The strange comment drew laughter from the room. Trump then tried to recover, saying, “But this is truly one of the highest honors of my life, said with respect for you and such respect for your country.”
He appeared to be pointing out that it was his second state visit to the U.K., something no other American president has done. While it’s true this was the first formal state dinner at Windsor Castle for a U.S. president, his claim that he was the first American leader welcomed there was flat-out wrong. George W. Bush, Barack Obama, Joe Biden — and even Trump himself in 2018 when he met Queen Elizabeth II — had all been hosted at Windsor before.