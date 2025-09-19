Donald Trump Tells Reporters to 'Fly Safely' Before Dropping Bizarre Admission

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump left people scratching their heads after a strange comment during his return trip to the U.S. from the United Kingdom. While boarding Air Force One, the former president gave reporters a polite send-off.

Article continues below advertisement

“Thank you, everybody. Have a good flight,” Trump told the press in a clip. “Fly safely.” He added, “You know why I say that? Because I’m on the flight, otherwise I won’t care.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @livenowfox/TikTok Donald Trump told reporters to 'fly safely' while boarding Air Force One.

Article continues below advertisement

The remark instantly lit up social media as critics mocked him for turning a well-wish into another self-centered moment. “Caring about others does not come naturally to him!” one user wrote, while another added, “I’ve always said he would trade the lives of all his grandchildren for one extra hour added to his life.” Others chimed in with sharp digs, writing, “Three words that will never be used to describe Donald Trump: Nuanced. Subtle. Discreet.”

Article continues below advertisement

@livenowfox President Trump spoke with news reporters on Air Force One about Jimmy Kimmel, and as he left made a comment that he only says “fly safely” because he is on the flight, “otherwise [he] wouldn’t care” ♬ original sound - LiveNOW from FOX Source: @livenowfox/TikTok

Article continues below advertisement

One user quipped, “Of course! On the big, strong man's Titanic, it's not women and children first. It’s him.” “It fits. Could have been his campaign slogan,” a fifth suggested.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The president was called out for being self-centered.

Article continues below advertisement

The odd statement comes on the heels of an earlier scare. Per BBC, the helicopter carrying Trump was forced to divert to Luton Airport due to what White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt described as a “minor hydraulic issue.” Emergency services met the aircraft on the tarmac before it was cleared to continue to Stansted. The president and first lady later boarded Air Force One without further trouble, and no injuries were reported.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

It’s hardly the first time Trump has made questionable remarks during this U.K. trip. Just one day earlier, at a state dinner at Windsor Castle with King Charles III, he stumbled through his speech and made some head-turning claims about American history.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC News/YouTube The politician's helicopter earlier diverted to Luton Airport due to a 'minor hydraulic issue.'

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s a singular privilege to be the first American president welcomed here,” Trump declared. He quickly veered off course, adding, “And if you think about it, a lot of presidents, and this was this was the second state visit and that is the first. Maybe that is going to be the last time — I hope it is, actually.”

Article continues below advertisement

The strange comment drew laughter from the room. Trump then tried to recover, saying, “But this is truly one of the highest honors of my life, said with respect for you and such respect for your country.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: NBC News/YouTube Donald Trump also made false claims at a Windsor Castle state dinner about being the first American president welcomed there.