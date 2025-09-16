Donald Trump's Walk Scrutinized as White House Fires Back: 'That Was Perfect!'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump’s walk to board Air Force One ahead of his U.K. visit set off alarm bells, but the White House has a completely different take. As Trump went to board the plane, he veered to the left while First Lady Melania Trump kept a straight path.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Walk Onto Air Force One Raised Some Eyebrows

Source: DRM News/YouTube Donald Trump's walk onto Air Force One raised some eyebrows.

Donald went so far off in one direction at one point that Melania couldn’t even be seen on the news cameras. He ended up making it up the stairs and onto the plane, stopping quickly for a fist bump. When asked for a comment on Donald’s walk, White House comms chief Steven Chueng said, “You must be f------ blind or stupid, because that was a perfect walk.”

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Walk Was Previously Criticized

Source: CNBC Television/YouTube Donald Trump's walk was previously scrutinized when he laid out the red carpet for Vladimir Putin.

This isn’t the first time Donald’s walk has come under scrutiny, as he was seen zig-zagging along a red carpet he put out to welcome Vladimir Putin in Alaska. This came days after a video appeared of him struggling to move his legs while on a golf outing. In that video, Donald seemed to be dragging his right leg behind him as he moved. “He’s dragging that right leg again, and he can’t walk in a straight line,” Ben Meiselas of MeidasTouch commented on the footage.

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Is Donald Trump OK?

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's dozing off has people worried.

Donald's health has caused concern as of late, as OK! reported his dozing off during the U.S. Open finals sparked a new round of questions about his health. Two clinical psychologists — John Gartner and Harry Segal — claimed Donald is showing physical and linguistic symptoms of “early dementia.” “You’re at the finals of the U.S. Open, a riveting performance… you’re the center of attention,” John said. “So how does Trump react? Oh, he’s asleep again, just like he slept through most of the days of his criminal trial.” “I just wanna point out, this isn’t normal,” he added. Donald’s swollen cankles has also shocked people. “Congestive heart failure is what typically causes swelling,” Harry stated. “I think he’s not, I mean, he’s not doing well.”

Donald Trump's Bruising on His Hand Has People Worried

Source: MEGA A bruise on Donald Trump's right hand has people concerned.