Article continues below advertisement
Donald Trump Continuously Fooled by Foreign Trolls Posing as MAGA Influencers

photo of donald trump
Source: mega

Donald Trump is confused about some of the right-wing social media personalities pretending to be MAGA supporters.

Dec. 30 2025, Published 12:25 p.m. ET

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump was again duped by foreign social media accounts posing as MAGA allies during his unhinged posting spree on Christmas.

The controversial president, 79, who posted over 100 times on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, December 25, shared a number of screenshots from X accounts pretending to be pro-Trump Americans — but in actuality, they're foreigners trolling him.

One of the accounts, Trump Girl, has "#Magatrump2024" in the description and features a blond woman donning a MAGA hat as its profile picture. While the account claims to be based in California, X's new "about this account" feature reveals it's in fact located in South Asia.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Is Sharing Fake MAGA Posts

image of An account called 'Trump Girl' purports to be California-based.
Source: @_uwomy/x

An account called 'Trump Girl' purports to be California-based.

Trump shared a post from the account, which has over 45,000 followers, that read "The election was STOLEN. President Trump was correct."

The POTUS also shared posts from a Karoline Leavitt "parody" account based in Taiwan and a Charlie Kirk fan account based in Eastern Europe.

Per an analysis by Meidas News,17 of the X posts that Trump boosted on Christmas were from accounts based outside the U.S.

Article continues below advertisement

image of Another Charlie Kirk-themed account is based in Eastern Europe.
Source: @CharlieK_news/x

Another Charlie Kirk-themed account is based in Eastern Europe.

Another account the U.S. commander-in-chief often reposts content from is "Sami Nathaniel," who has "#LoveTrump" in its profile and nearly 70,000 followers.

Trump shared five posts from the account based in South Asia on Christmas.

Yet another account he regularly amplifies right-wing content from is "Caroline," which is also based in South Asia and boasts over 17,000 followers.

Article continues below advertisement

image of The president regularly shares contents from a South Asia-based account, 'Sami Nathaniel.'
Source: @NathanielSami/x

The president regularly shares contents from a South Asia-based account, 'Sami Nathaniel.'

The aforementioned accounts all praise Trump's MAGA agenda and his divisive immigration policies.

Earlier this month, the president shared a post from one account that read, "REVERSE MIGRATION IS HERE!…Promises Made. Promises KEPT!"

image of A number of X accounts claim to be based in the U.S., but are actually foreign.
Source: @CharlieK_news/x

A number of X accounts claim to be based in the U.S., but are actually foreign.

One post by Sami Nathaniel from Sunday, December 28, shows a video of a cop kicking a woman allegedly trying to "interfere during an arrest." The account reposted it and wrote, "Bravo! Good job police.!!!"

On Monday, December 29, a post from the Charlie Kirk fan account shared a video of Trump's 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl in 2020, and wrote, "NEVER FORGET this moment. Donald Trump looked 60 Minutes straight in the eye and said it plainly: Obama SPIED on my campaign. No dodging. No soft language. Right to their faces. 60 Minutes should be sued into Bankruptcy."

Moreover, a post by the Trump Girl account from June praised Trump as the "World best president."

