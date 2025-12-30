Donald Trump Continuously Fooled by Foreign Trolls Posing as MAGA Influencers
Dec. 30 2025, Published 12:25 p.m. ET
Donald Trump was again duped by foreign social media accounts posing as MAGA allies during his unhinged posting spree on Christmas.
The controversial president, 79, who posted over 100 times on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, December 25, shared a number of screenshots from X accounts pretending to be pro-Trump Americans — but in actuality, they're foreigners trolling him.
One of the accounts, Trump Girl, has "#Magatrump2024" in the description and features a blond woman donning a MAGA hat as its profile picture. While the account claims to be based in California, X's new "about this account" feature reveals it's in fact located in South Asia.
Donald Trump Is Sharing Fake MAGA Posts
Trump shared a post from the account, which has over 45,000 followers, that read "The election was STOLEN. President Trump was correct."
The POTUS also shared posts from a Karoline Leavitt "parody" account based in Taiwan and a Charlie Kirk fan account based in Eastern Europe.
Per an analysis by Meidas News,17 of the X posts that Trump boosted on Christmas were from accounts based outside the U.S.
Another account the U.S. commander-in-chief often reposts content from is "Sami Nathaniel," who has "#LoveTrump" in its profile and nearly 70,000 followers.
Trump shared five posts from the account based in South Asia on Christmas.
Yet another account he regularly amplifies right-wing content from is "Caroline," which is also based in South Asia and boasts over 17,000 followers.
The aforementioned accounts all praise Trump's MAGA agenda and his divisive immigration policies.
Earlier this month, the president shared a post from one account that read, "REVERSE MIGRATION IS HERE!…Promises Made. Promises KEPT!"
One post by Sami Nathaniel from Sunday, December 28, shows a video of a cop kicking a woman allegedly trying to "interfere during an arrest." The account reposted it and wrote, "Bravo! Good job police.!!!"
On Monday, December 29, a post from the Charlie Kirk fan account shared a video of Trump's 60 Minutes interview with Lesley Stahl in 2020, and wrote, "NEVER FORGET this moment. Donald Trump looked 60 Minutes straight in the eye and said it plainly: Obama SPIED on my campaign. No dodging. No soft language. Right to their faces. 60 Minutes should be sued into Bankruptcy."
Moreover, a post by the Trump Girl account from June praised Trump as the "World best president."