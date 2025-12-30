Politics Donald Trump Continuously Fooled by Foreign Trolls Posing as MAGA Influencers Source: mega Donald Trump is confused about some of the right-wing social media personalities pretending to be MAGA supporters. Allie Fasanella Dec. 30 2025, Published 12:25 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

Donald Trump was again duped by foreign social media accounts posing as MAGA allies during his unhinged posting spree on Christmas. The controversial president, 79, who posted over 100 times on his Truth Social platform on Thursday, December 25, shared a number of screenshots from X accounts pretending to be pro-Trump Americans — but in actuality, they're foreigners trolling him. One of the accounts, Trump Girl, has "#Magatrump2024" in the description and features a blond woman donning a MAGA hat as its profile picture. While the account claims to be based in California, X's new "about this account" feature reveals it's in fact located in South Asia.

Donald Trump Is Sharing Fake MAGA Posts

Source: @_uwomy/x An account called 'Trump Girl' purports to be California-based.

Trump shared a post from the account, which has over 45,000 followers, that read "The election was STOLEN. President Trump was correct." The POTUS also shared posts from a Karoline Leavitt "parody" account based in Taiwan and a Charlie Kirk fan account based in Eastern Europe. Per an analysis by Meidas News,17 of the X posts that Trump boosted on Christmas were from accounts based outside the U.S.

Source: @CharlieK_news/x Another Charlie Kirk-themed account is based in Eastern Europe.

Another account the U.S. commander-in-chief often reposts content from is "Sami Nathaniel," who has "#LoveTrump" in its profile and nearly 70,000 followers. Trump shared five posts from the account based in South Asia on Christmas. Yet another account he regularly amplifies right-wing content from is "Caroline," which is also based in South Asia and boasts over 17,000 followers.

Source: @NathanielSami/x The president regularly shares contents from a South Asia-based account, 'Sami Nathaniel.'

The aforementioned accounts all praise Trump's MAGA agenda and his divisive immigration policies. Earlier this month, the president shared a post from one account that read, "REVERSE MIGRATION IS HERE!…Promises Made. Promises KEPT!"

Source: @CharlieK_news/x A number of X accounts claim to be based in the U.S., but are actually foreign.