Politics Donald Trump Slams Jeffrey Epstein's 'Sleazebags' Friends in Bizarre Christmas Rant as He Continues to Distance Himself From the Dead Pedophile The president tore into Democrats 'who loved' the disgraced s-- offender in a tirade on social media. Allie Fasanella Dec. 26 2025, Published 11:16 a.m. ET

Donald Trump continues to downplay his ties to late pedophile Jeffrey Epstein. Taking to Truth Social on Christmas night, the 79-year-old president — whom Epstein once called his "closest friend" — laid into the disgraced financier's former pals.

Donald Trump Continues to Call Out Democrats

Source: mega Former President Bill Clinton was one of the Democrats to appear in the files.

He began his rant on Thursday, December 25: "Merry Christmas to all, including the many Sleazebags who loved Jeffrey Epstein, gave him bundles of money, went to his Island, attended his parties, and thought he was the greatest guy on earth, only to 'drop him like a dog' when things got too HOT, falsely claimed they had nothing to do with him, didn’t know him, said he was a disgusting person, and then blame, of course, President Donald J. Trump, who was actually the only one who did drop Epstein, and long before it became fashionable to do so." The POTUS continued his diatribe, suggesting Democrats should be worried about newly uncovered Epstein files. "When their names get brought out in the ongoing Radical Left Witch Hunt (plus one lowlife 'Republican,' [Thomas] Massie!), and it is revealed that they are Democrats all, there will be a lot of explaining to do," he penned. "Much like there was when it was made public that the Russia, Russia, Russia Hoax was a fictitious story — a total Scam — and had nothing to do with 'TRUMP.'"

Source: mega Donald Trump slammed the 'loser' friends of Jeffrey Epstein.

After proceeding to bash the New York Times for their 2018 reporting on Trump's connection with Russia, he went back to calling out the Democrats who were friends with the dead s-- offender. "Now the same losers are at it again, only this time so many of their friends, mostly innocent, will be badly hurt and reputationally tarnished," he wrote. "But sadly, that’s the way it is in the World of Corrupt Democrat Politics!!! Enjoy what may be your last Merry Christmas!"

Source: mega Thomas Massie and Ro Khanna helmed the legislation forcing the DOJ to release all of the files.

Kentucky GOP Rep Massie — who, along with California Democratic Rep. Ro Khanna, helmed the legislation forcing the Department of Justice to make all the Epstein files public — responded to Trump's tirade on X. "Merry Christmas to you too Mr. President," he wrote, before mocking Trump for not making sense. "So… I’ve teamed up with radical left democrats to expose… Democrats. This 4D chess is fun!"

Merry Christmas to you too Mr. President!



So… I’ve teamed up with radical left democrats to expose… Democrats. This 4D chess is fun! pic.twitter.com/81obgnur30 — Thomas Massie (@RepThomasMassie) December 25, 2025 Source: (@RepThomasMassie/x Thomas Massie responded to Donald Trump's rant on X.

Donald Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Were Allegedly Accused of Raping Same Female

Source: mega The president allegedly raped the same woman as the late pedophile.

The president's rant comes days after the newly released documents revealed he and Epstein were accused of rape by the same unidentified female. Per the files, someone called the FBI National Threat Operations Center Unit in 2020, claiming to have information that could help in the case against the s-- offender. In the report, a female said, "he [Trump] raped me," while another person whose name was redacted declared Epstein also raped her.

The DOJ Warned Some Documents May Contain 'Untrue' Claims

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE Some of the Epstein files may not be factual, according to the DOJ.

As OK! previously reported, the Department of Justice made sure to specify that not everything found in the Epstein-related documents was necessarily factual. In a post on X on Tuesday, December 23, the DOJ wrote, "Some of these documents contain untrue and sensationalist claims made against President Trump that were submitted to the FBI right before the 2020 election."

Donald Trump Bragged to Jeffrey Epstein About His 'Sexual Exploits'

Source: HOUSE OVERSIGHT COMMITTEE Jeffrey Epstein and Donald Trump were once close friends.