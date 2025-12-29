or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Joe Rogan Slams Donald Trump's Remarks About Rob Reiner's Murder as 'Not Funny' and 'So Dark'

composite photo of joe rogan, rob reiner and donald trump
Source: mega

'There’s no justification for what he did that makes any sense in a compassionate society,' Joe Rogan said.

Dec. 29 2025, Published 6:59 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Joe Rogan was very turned off by Donald Trump's statements about Rob Reiner after the Hollywood director was tragically murdered along with his wife, Michele.

"The Rob Reiner thing is not funny. When you see it with no empathy, it’s hard to like," Joe declared on the Thursday, December 25, episode of his podcast.

"There’s no justification for what he did that makes any sense in a compassionate society. It’s no different than people that were celebrating when Charlie Kirk got shot. It’s the same kind of thing," he continued, referencing the reactions to the far-right political activist's assassination.

Article continues below advertisement

Joe Rogan Compares Donald Trump to Barack Obama

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
image of 'Imagine if Obama tweeted something about someone after they died in this way,' Joe Rogan said.
Source: Joe Rogan Experience

'Imagine if Obama tweeted something about someone after they died in this way,' Joe Rogan said.

The podcaster, 58, who formally endorsed the commander-in-chief, then seemed to imply that former President Barack Obama never would've spoken the way Donald did about someone who had passed away.

"Imagine if Obama tweeted something about someone after they died in this way, that this person was a deranged person that hated Obama," he said. "It just shows you how crazy it is, the way Trump thinks and talks. It’s just like the guy got sliced up by his kid, you know? Anybody that doesn’t see that and go, ‘F---, man...'"

"It’s so dark," Joe added.

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump's Unhinged Remarks About Rob Reiner

image of Rob Reiner hated Donald Trump.
Source: mega

Rob Reiner hated Donald Trump.

In his Truth Social post about the beloved Hollywood director's death, Donald called Rob — whose drug addict son Nick allegedly murdered him and his wife — a "tortured and struggling" director who died "due to the anger he caused others through his massive, unyielding, and incurable affliction with a mind crippling disease known as TRUMP DERANGEMENT SYNDROME."

The divisive POTUS added that Rob was supposedly "known to have driven people CRAZY" with his Trump "obsession."

The When Harry Met Sally director, who was found dead on Sunday, December 14, was outspoken about his hatred for the president.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Claims Rob Reiner Was 'Very Bad' for America

image of Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead at their Los Angeles home on Sunday, December 14.
Source: mega

Rob and Michele Reiner were found dead at their Los Angeles home on Sunday, December 14.

When questioned about his statement during an Oval Office press conference on Monday, Donald doubled down on the scathing post.

"I wasn’t a fan of his at all," he bluntly told reporters. "He was a deranged person."

He further added, "I thought he was very bad for our country."

image of Even White House insiders were taken aback by the president's statements.
Source: mega

Even White House insiders were taken aback by the president's statements.

As OK! previously reported, the president's insensitive remarks even rubbed many loyalists within the White House the wrong way.

According to biographer Michael Wolff, a White House source told him, "I don’t know what that was, but it wasn’t good. Everybody knows it’s a thin line he walks. Is he teetering? Well..."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.