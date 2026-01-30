or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Donald Trump
OK LogoCOUPLES

Donald Trump Forgets Where Wife Melania Is From in Embarrassing Blunder: 'She Comes From a Faraway Country'

donald trump forgets melania origin blunder
Source: MEGA;C-SPAN

Donald Trump sparked attention by forgetting Melania’s home country during her documentary premiere.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 30 2026, Published 7:54 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is raising eyebrows again, this time for forgetting the country his wife, Melania, hails from.

On Thursday, January 29, Melania’s new self-titled documentary premiered in Washington, D.C., at the Kennedy Center. The high-profile event marked a milestone for the first lady, and the film is slated to screen in more than 1,500 theaters across the U.S. and Canada.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump mistakenly referred to Melania’s home country as a 'faraway country.'
Source: C-SPAN

Donald Trump mistakenly referred to Melania’s home country as a 'faraway country.'

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

On the red carpet, Donald was asked for his thoughts on Melania’s latest project.

“Well, I am proud of her. She's still doing a great job. It's a thing like, this is not easy, and years she comes from my faraway country, a wonderful country, clean, beautiful, safe. They don't have problems like others have, but she comes from a country that's a very safe country. Good country in many ways, but it's different. And she's, uh, she's picked it up very easily, speaks a lot of languages, very smart, understands what's happening, and really is a good influencer," he said.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @shannonrwatts
Article continues below advertisement

The White House Archives notes that Melania “was born on April 26, 1970, in Slovenia” and “in 1996, Mrs. Trump moved to New York, and 10 years later, she proudly became a United States Citizen.”

In another moment caught on camera, Donald was asked about his wife’s influence on his life. A reporter posed the question, “Would you be the man you are today if you hadn't met your wife?"

Article continues below advertisement

Trump paused before responding: "He's asking me a very dangerous question."

He then praised Melania further, saying, "I think she's really been a great help. She's done a great job: Very respected, very smart, very measured, very measured — sometimes when I'm not so measured."

Article continues below advertisement
image of The comment came up during the premiere of Melania Trump's new documentary at the Kennedy Center.
Source: MEGA

The comment came up during the premiere of Melania Trump's new documentary at the Kennedy Center.

Article continues below advertisement

As the evening went on, critics didn’t hold back in analyzing the couple’s dynamic. Many questioned whether the pair appeared distant rather than united.

While speaking to reporters on the red carpet, Melania shared what she hopes audiences take away from the documentary.

“They will see a lot of emotion, fashion, grief, sadness, celebration, love. That's the message for the people,” she said.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @RonFilipkowski/X
Article continues below advertisement

Meanwhile, Donald stood nearby, stoic and seemingly detached, with many observers noting the physical distance between them. Clips from the event quickly went viral online, drawing commentary from viewers who focused more on the couple’s body language than the film itself.

One user shared the footage on X with a sarcastic caption: “Trump looks thrilled to be there.”

Others weren’t convinced the couple was showing any real closeness. “This is not married couple,” one critic wrote.

“He can’t stand when he’s not getting all the attention, it drives him insane,” another chimed in.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Critics noted a physical distance between the couple on the red carpet.
Source: MEGA

Critics noted a physical distance between the couple on the red carpet.

Article continues below advertisement

Just one day earlier, Melania reflected on their long marriage during a Fox News interview. She married Donald in 2005, well before he entered politics.

One of the hosts asked, “What's your relationship with the president, not knowing he was going to be president?”

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump praised Melania as 'smart, respected, and helpful,' but appeared detached at the event.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump praised Melania as 'smart, respected, and helpful,' but appeared detached at the event.

Melania answered confidently, saying, “Well, I always thought you know that one day he might go and run, and I always told him if you do it, you will win, because I knew how much people loved him. So, and here we are again.”

She also opened up about her role in Donald’s day-to-day decisions.

“I give him my advice, and I tell him what I think. Sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn't, but I am here to support him. I think it's very important to have open communication,” the mother-of-one told Fox News on January 27.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.