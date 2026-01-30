Donald Trump Forgets Where Wife Melania Is From in Embarrassing Blunder: 'She Comes From a Faraway Country'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is raising eyebrows again, this time for forgetting the country his wife, Melania, hails from. On Thursday, January 29, Melania’s new self-titled documentary premiered in Washington, D.C., at the Kennedy Center. The high-profile event marked a milestone for the first lady, and the film is slated to screen in more than 1,500 theaters across the U.S. and Canada.

Source: C-SPAN Donald Trump mistakenly referred to Melania’s home country as a 'faraway country.'

On the red carpet, Donald was asked for his thoughts on Melania’s latest project. “Well, I am proud of her. She's still doing a great job. It's a thing like, this is not easy, and years she comes from my faraway country, a wonderful country, clean, beautiful, safe. They don't have problems like others have, but she comes from a country that's a very safe country. Good country in many ways, but it's different. And she's, uh, she's picked it up very easily, speaks a lot of languages, very smart, understands what's happening, and really is a good influencer," he said.

When you don’t remember which country your wife is from… https://t.co/AaK55jOAkq — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) January 30, 2026 Source: @shannonrwatts

The White House Archives notes that Melania “was born on April 26, 1970, in Slovenia” and “in 1996, Mrs. Trump moved to New York, and 10 years later, she proudly became a United States Citizen.” In another moment caught on camera, Donald was asked about his wife’s influence on his life. A reporter posed the question, “Would you be the man you are today if you hadn't met your wife?"

Trump paused before responding: "He's asking me a very dangerous question." He then praised Melania further, saying, "I think she's really been a great help. She's done a great job: Very respected, very smart, very measured, very measured — sometimes when I'm not so measured."

Source: MEGA The comment came up during the premiere of Melania Trump's new documentary at the Kennedy Center.

As the evening went on, critics didn’t hold back in analyzing the couple’s dynamic. Many questioned whether the pair appeared distant rather than united. While speaking to reporters on the red carpet, Melania shared what she hopes audiences take away from the documentary. “They will see a lot of emotion, fashion, grief, sadness, celebration, love. That's the message for the people,” she said.

Trump looks thrilled to be there. pic.twitter.com/bbyfa6jrbG — Ron Filipkowski (@RonFilipkowski) January 30, 2026 Source: @RonFilipkowski/X

Meanwhile, Donald stood nearby, stoic and seemingly detached, with many observers noting the physical distance between them. Clips from the event quickly went viral online, drawing commentary from viewers who focused more on the couple’s body language than the film itself. One user shared the footage on X with a sarcastic caption: “Trump looks thrilled to be there.” Others weren’t convinced the couple was showing any real closeness. “This is not married couple,” one critic wrote. “He can’t stand when he’s not getting all the attention, it drives him insane,” another chimed in.

Source: MEGA Critics noted a physical distance between the couple on the red carpet.

Just one day earlier, Melania reflected on their long marriage during a Fox News interview. She married Donald in 2005, well before he entered politics. One of the hosts asked, “What's your relationship with the president, not knowing he was going to be president?”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump praised Melania as 'smart, respected, and helpful,' but appeared detached at the event.