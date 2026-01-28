or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Couples > Melania Trump
OK LogoCOUPLES

Melania Trump Says It's 'Important to Have Open Communication' With Husband Donald Trump Despite Him Only Listening to Her 'Sometimes'

melania trump open communication donald
Source: MEGA;Fox News

Melania Trump revealed how she communicates with husband Donald Trump while promoting her film.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Jan. 28 2026, Published 8:32 a.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump is opening up about how she communicates with husband Donald Trump and where she fits into his day-to-day decision-making.

During a live Fox News interview on January 27, the first lady shared insight into their relationship while promoting her upcoming self-titled documentary. Melania explained that while she offers her perspective, the president doesn’t always consider her suggestions.

Article continues below advertisement

“I give him my advice, and I tell him what I think. Sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn't, but I am here to support him. I think it's very important to have an open communication,” the mother-of-one said.

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement
image of Melania Trump discussed her relationship with Donald Trump in a new interview.
Source: Fox News

Melania Trump discussed her relationship with Donald Trump in a new interview.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: @FoxNews/X
Article continues below advertisement

Her comments come shortly after Donald publicly showed support for her documentary, Melania, which is set to premiere in theaters on January 30.

Taking to X, the president hyped the project with a bold message, writing, “MELANIA, the Movie, is a MUST WATCH. Get your tickets today — Selling out, FAST!”

Article continues below advertisement

However, his endorsement quickly sparked backlash online.

One detractor reposted the message and snapped, “No one’s watching that s---!! 💩.”

Another critic piled on, writing, “He’s not happy until he is hawking something. Truly pathetic.”

“Movie is gonna flop faster than Donnie’s mushroom 🍄,” a third commenter joked.

“Picked a random London cinema. Not a single seat sold for the one I picked,” they claimed while sharing a screenshot of empty seats.

Article continues below advertisement
image of The first lady said 'communication' is important in their marriage.
Source: Fox News

The first lady said 'communication' is important in their marriage.

Article continues below advertisement

The online criticism surfaced just days after Melania hosted a private screening of Amazon’s $75 million documentary at the White House on Saturday, January 24. The event was attended by family members and a select group of VIP guests.

MORE ON:
Melania Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Following the exclusive screening, Donald once again promoted the film — this time on Truth Social — using the same caption to encourage ticket sales.

Earlier this month, the president admitted he had only seen “pieces” of the documentary while speaking with reporters, though he still praised the project.

Article continues below advertisement
image of Donald Trump promoted Melania Trump's documentary online.
Source: Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube

Donald Trump promoted Melania Trump's documentary online.

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s incredible. I tell you, I think it’s going to do very [well]. She did a book and the book was a big No.1 bestseller and this is a movie and, uh, it seems to be captivating a lot of people’s attention. It’s, uh, very good,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

According to Amazon News, the film “chronicles the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration, capturing Mrs. Trump as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition, and moves her family back to the nation’s capital.”

Article continues below advertisement
image of The film documents her return to the White House.
Source: MEGA

The film documents her return to the White House.

The documentary also promises “exclusive footage of critical meetings, private conversations, and never-before-seen environments,” as Melania steps back into her role as first lady and faces the challenges that come with it.

“History is set in motion during the 20 days of my life prior to the U.S. presidential inauguration,” Melania said. “For the first time, global audiences are invited into theaters to witness this pivotal chapter unfold — a private, unfiltered look as I navigate family, business, and philanthropy on my remarkable journey to becoming First Lady of the United States of America.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.