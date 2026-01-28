Melania Trump Says It's 'Important to Have Open Communication' With Husband Donald Trump Despite Him Only Listening to Her 'Sometimes'

Article continues below advertisement

Melania Trump is opening up about how she communicates with husband Donald Trump and where she fits into his day-to-day decision-making. During a live Fox News interview on January 27, the first lady shared insight into their relationship while promoting her upcoming self-titled documentary. Melania explained that while she offers her perspective, the president doesn’t always consider her suggestions.

“I give him my advice, and I tell him what I think. Sometimes he listens, sometimes he doesn't, but I am here to support him. I think it's very important to have an open communication,” the mother-of-one said.

Source: Fox News Melania Trump discussed her relationship with Donald Trump in a new interview.

NEW: First Lady @MELANIATRUMP details her day-to-day involvement in the White House, and when she gives advice to President Trump.



"Sometimes, he listens, sometimes he doesn't. But, I am here to support him. I think it's very important to have an open communication." |… pic.twitter.com/3co4dvN6hs — Fox News (@FoxNews) January 27, 2026 Source: @FoxNews/X

Her comments come shortly after Donald publicly showed support for her documentary, Melania, which is set to premiere in theaters on January 30. Taking to X, the president hyped the project with a bold message, writing, “MELANIA, the Movie, is a MUST WATCH. Get your tickets today — Selling out, FAST!”

However, his endorsement quickly sparked backlash online. One detractor reposted the message and snapped, “No one’s watching that s---!! 💩.” Another critic piled on, writing, “He’s not happy until he is hawking something. Truly pathetic.” “Movie is gonna flop faster than Donnie’s mushroom 🍄,” a third commenter joked. “Picked a random London cinema. Not a single seat sold for the one I picked,” they claimed while sharing a screenshot of empty seats.

Source: Fox News The first lady said 'communication' is important in their marriage.

The online criticism surfaced just days after Melania hosted a private screening of Amazon’s $75 million documentary at the White House on Saturday, January 24. The event was attended by family members and a select group of VIP guests.

Following the exclusive screening, Donald once again promoted the film — this time on Truth Social — using the same caption to encourage ticket sales. Earlier this month, the president admitted he had only seen “pieces” of the documentary while speaking with reporters, though he still praised the project.

Source: Amazon MGM Studios/YouTube Donald Trump promoted Melania Trump's documentary online.

“It’s incredible. I tell you, I think it’s going to do very [well]. She did a book and the book was a big No.1 bestseller and this is a movie and, uh, it seems to be captivating a lot of people’s attention. It’s, uh, very good,” he said.

According to Amazon News, the film “chronicles the 20 days leading up to the 2025 presidential inauguration, capturing Mrs. Trump as she orchestrates inauguration plans, navigates the complexities of the White House transition, and moves her family back to the nation’s capital.”

Source: MEGA The film documents her return to the White House.