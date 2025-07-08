'He Keeps Losing to Himself': Donald Trump Slammed by Former Joe Biden Aide Andrew Bates Over Failed Trade Deals

Trump keeps threatening to issue tariffs on countries — but then quickly changes his tune, which has earned him the nickname of "TACO" on Wall Street, a.k.a. Trump Always Chickens Out.

Andrew Bates said the Trump administration's trade deals and promise to bring back American manufacturing are 'pulverizing American manufacturing.'

In early July, Trump threatened to put a 25 percent tariff on some key trading partners of the U.S., only to turn around and extend a deadline.

“It’s pulverizing American manufacturing,” Bates said of the Trump administration’s trade deals and promise to bring back American manufacturing. “And in fact, polling keeps showing that majorities of manufacturing workers are against these. And it makes sense because there have been layoffs at auto plants already, including in Indiana and Pennsylvania.”