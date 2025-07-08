or
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Donald Trump
Politics

'He Keeps Losing to Himself': Donald Trump Slammed by Former Joe Biden Aide Andrew Bates Over Failed Trade Deals

Composite photo of Donald Trump and Andrew Bates
Source: MEGA; MSNBC

Donald Trump was slammed by former Joe Biden aide Andrew Bates over failed trade deals.

By:

July 8 2025, Published 2:42 p.m. ET

Andrew Bates, a former aide of Joe Biden, mocked President Donald Trump over trade deals.

Trump keeps threatening to issue tariffs on countries — but then quickly changes his tune, which has earned him the nickname of "TACO" on Wall Street, a.k.a. Trump Always Chickens Out.

'It's Pulverizing America'

Source: MSNBC/YouTube

Andrew Bates said the Trump administration's trade deals and promise to bring back American manufacturing are 'pulverizing American manufacturing.'

In early July, Trump threatened to put a 25 percent tariff on some key trading partners of the U.S., only to turn around and extend a deadline.

“It’s pulverizing American manufacturing,” Bates said of the Trump administration’s trade deals and promise to bring back American manufacturing. “And in fact, polling keeps showing that majorities of manufacturing workers are against these. And it makes sense because there have been layoffs at auto plants already, including in Indiana and Pennsylvania.”

'Losing This Negotiation'

Photo of Andrew Bates
Source: MEGA

Andrew Bates said he doesn't 'know how the h---' Donald Trump is 'gonna beat China when he keeps losing to himself.'

Bates insisted Trump keeps “losing this negotiation with himself.”

“I don’t know how the h--- he’s gonna beat China when he keeps losing to himself!” he exclaimed.

“And speaking of manufacturing,” the former aide continued, “this ‘Big Beautiful Bill,’ in order to provide tax giveaways to the rich, they’re not only using the revenue from these tax hikes in the form of tariffs on the middle class to pay off billionaires and rich special interests, but they are sending new manufacturing jobs that the Inflation Reduction Act created, especially in Republican districts, back to China.”

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

'It's Insane'

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's deportation strategies were critcized by Joe Rogan.

Aside from his trade deals, Trump was recently criticized by Joe Rogan over his deportation strategies.

"It's insane," Rogan exclaimed on his “The Joe Rogan Experience” podcast while detailing the targeting of migrant workers and questioning the focus on construction workers instead of actual criminals.

"We were told there would be no — well, there are two things that are insane," he added. "One is the targeting of migrant workers. Not cartel members, not gang members, not drug dealers. Just construction workers. Showing up in construction sites, raiding them. Gardeners. Like, really?"

Protests Have Arisen

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Protests have broken out due to Donald Trump's deportation strategies.

The current Trump administration prioritizes strict immigration control, with policies including expanding border wall construction and increasing deportations.

The administration also restricts entry for foreign nationals from specific countries, citing national security and public safety concerns.

The Trump administration’s mass deportations garnered country-wide protests, which have challenged U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) operations. Protestors voiced opposition to aggressive raids, family separations and increased deportations. These "anti-ICE" protests, some of which have resulted in fights with law enforcement, are intended to get public attention and hopefully impact policy change.

