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Donald Trump Freezes Outside White House to Watch Assistant Natalie Harp Step Off Marine One

Natalie Harp,Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp is constantly seen by Donald Trump's side.

Oct. 8 2026, Updated 10:41 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump stopped cold on the White House South Lawn on Wednesday, October 7, leaving reporters waiting as he paused until his traveling party caught up.

Footage from the scene showed the president, 80, froze so he could wait for Natalie Harp, his 35-year-old executive assistant.

Once Harp descended from Marine One and caught up with the group, Trump turned his attention back to his arrival and proceeded into the building.

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Donald Trump,Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump paused and appeared to wait for Natalie Harp before continuing to walk.

“He seemed in no particular hurry as he ignored the media. While waiting, he glanced back toward the helicopter as if he was waiting for someone in particular,” wrote Atlanta Black Star journalist Nicole Duncan-Smith, who described Trump as looking “exhausted once he reached the South Lawn.”

Something “stopped him in his tracks,” Duncan-Smith noted, as footage showed “one familiar face” — Harp’s.

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The President Gets Mocked

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Critics were quick to point out that on several occasions, Donald Trump has not waited for wife Melania.

Social media sleuths seized on the spectacle, with one commenter joking, “He was looking for his emotional support girl.”

After the POTUS was criticized in the past for walking ahead of his wife, Melania, others immediately pounced on his pause.

“I see that he stops and waits to see that wife gets off ok, before continuing,” quipped one.

“Wow. He never waited for Melania,” said another.

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Donald Trump Gushes Over Natalie Harp

Donald Trump,Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

The POTUS called his assistant a 'perfect person.'

Harp’s ubiquity next to the president has increased lately.

At a campaign rally in Grand Island, NE, Trump called a beaming Harp to the stage to hand him an executive order as he complimented her.

After signing the order, Trump remarked, "She reminds me of The Price Is Right. This perfect person comes up, hands it, walks off. We should go on television with this show, right?"

Donald Trump,Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp reportedly left adoring notes for Donald Trump in his office.

Biographer Michael Wolff published and discussed intimate, gushing "love letters" Harp wrote to Trump in 2023, saying alarmed campaign staffers leaked them to him out of concern over her extraordinary rise and immense influence in the president's inner circle.

Wolff said the letters — in which Harp writes, "You are all that matters to me," and said she envies women whose only job is to talk to Trump and look pretty — show an intense, boundary-blurring devotion that deeply unnerved professional campaign staff.

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