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Donald Trump Calls Young Aide Natalie Harp 'Perfect' and Says She Reminds Him of a 'Price Is Right' Model

Donald Trump,Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump praised aide Natalie Harp as a ‘perfect person’ after she handed him an executive order during his Nebraska rally.

Oct. 6 2026, Published 11:22 a.m. ET

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President Donald Trump praised young aide Natalie Harp as "this perfect person" and compared her to a Price is Right model during a campaign rally in Grand Island, Neb., on Monday, October 5.

Trump rallied Nebraska Republicans in Grand Island to campaign ahead of midterm elections.

During the speech, Trump brought Harp onstage and handed him an executive order to lower high diesel costs by temporarily permitting tax-free dyed diesel for highway use.

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"Natalie, come out," Trump called from the stage, asking her to bring the executive order. "Bring it out. I'll sign it right here!"

Trump watched Harp walk off the stage and remarked that the interaction reminded him of the TV game show The Price Is Right.

"She reminds me like 'The Price Is Right,'" Trump said as he watched a blushing Harp leave the stage.

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‘This Perfect Person’

Donald Trump,Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

Critics trolled Donald Trump after he called Natalie Harp ‘perfect.’

The 80-year-old POTUS told the crowd, "Thank you, Natalie! Come on! This perfect person comes up, hands it, walks off. We should go on television with this show, right?”

Social media had a field day with that interaction, with one critic noting, “She's the one feeding his insatiable ego with an endless diet of all thing's rosy even though things are anything but.”

Journalist Aaron Rupar referred to Harp as "The First Lady."

Polling expert Dr. Nate Litchman quipped, “Melania watching this while quietly ironing the ‘I REALLY DON’T CARE, DO U?’ jacket.

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Natalie Harp ,Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Natalie Harp is frequently seen by Donald Trump’s side during the president’s public appearances.

“Natalie’s a Perfect Person in the same way the Stepford Wives and the Body Snatchers are good folk,” another noted.

Others said Harp’s demeanor “validated the vibe” of the Price is Right comparison, noting that the sequence of her walking up, modeling a document, and walking off did genuinely feel like a television game show routine.

The 35-year-old Harp continues to manage day-to-day communication logistics, print physical news clippings and social media printouts for the president, and oversee elements of his digital footprint, including Truth Social.

Natalie Harp
Source: MEGA

A political correspondent previously referred to Natalie Harp as Donald Trump’s ‘binky.’

Administration observers note that she views her accountability as lying strictly with the president rather than with traditional hierarchical gatekeepers like the chief of staff, ensuring fast, direct delivery of whatever media or materials Trump requests.

The New York Times political correspondent Maggie Haberman famously referred to Harp as the "binky" of the president, describing her as a consoling presence who rarely leaves his side to ensure he is constantly fed positive reinforcement.

David Axelrod, former senior adviser to Barack Obama, weighed in on the revelation that foreign leaders frequently use Harp to sidestep traditional channels to reach Trump. Axelrod publicly warned that her role as an unfiltered gatekeeper is "a deadly serious issue" with massive national security implications.

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