Politics Donald Trump Calls Young Aide Natalie Harp 'Perfect' and Says She Reminds Him of a 'Price Is Right' Model Source: MEGA Donald Trump praised aide Natalie Harp as a ‘perfect person’ after she handed him an executive order during his Nebraska rally. Lesley Abravanel Oct. 6 2026, Published 11:22 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump praised young aide Natalie Harp as "this perfect person" and compared her to a Price is Right model during a campaign rally in Grand Island, Neb., on Monday, October 5. Trump rallied Nebraska Republicans in Grand Island to campaign ahead of midterm elections. During the speech, Trump brought Harp onstage and handed him an executive order to lower high diesel costs by temporarily permitting tax-free dyed diesel for highway use.

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First Lady Natalie Harp is on stage at the Trump rally! Trump calls her "this perfect person" pic.twitter.com/2YLBZQfPGg — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) October 5, 2026 Source: @atrupar/x

"Natalie, come out," Trump called from the stage, asking her to bring the executive order. "Bring it out. I'll sign it right here!" Trump watched Harp walk off the stage and remarked that the interaction reminded him of the TV game show The Price Is Right. "She reminds me like 'The Price Is Right,'" Trump said as he watched a blushing Harp leave the stage.

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‘This Perfect Person’

Source: MEGA Critics trolled Donald Trump after he called Natalie Harp ‘perfect.’

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Source: MEGA Natalie Harp is frequently seen by Donald Trump’s side during the president’s public appearances.

“Natalie’s a Perfect Person in the same way the Stepford Wives and the Body Snatchers are good folk,” another noted. Others said Harp’s demeanor “validated the vibe” of the Price is Right comparison, noting that the sequence of her walking up, modeling a document, and walking off did genuinely feel like a television game show routine. The 35-year-old Harp continues to manage day-to-day communication logistics, print physical news clippings and social media printouts for the president, and oversee elements of his digital footprint, including Truth Social.

Source: MEGA A political correspondent previously referred to Natalie Harp as Donald Trump’s ‘binky.’