Donald Trump Fuels Cognitive Decline Rumors After Labeling White House Rooms With Gold Signs: 'Feeling Lost at Home Is Common in Dementia'

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Are Donald Trump's latest White House renovations a sign of cognitive decline? On July 8, photos on X showed there are now large gold signs outside the entrance to an area, such as The West Wing. While some thought the updates were tacky, others highlighted how labeling things can help dementia patients.

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The White House Features Signs for Rooms

Source: mega Donald Trump has been at the center of dementia rumors for months.

Under a repost of the photo, someone took a screenshot from Hired Hands Homecare that featured the headline, "How Dementia Friendly Signs Help Bring the Familiar Back Home." The description for the article explained, "Feeling lost at home is common in dementia. These clever dementia-friendly signs help replace confusion with comfort and confidence.

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https://t.co/nbcjTUUC9D pic.twitter.com/9on1smtj35 — sean (@_sn_n) July 10, 2026 Source: @_sn_n/x Social media users thought the signs were tacky.

Other people were quick to criticize the signs, with one writing, "Anyone who is supposed to be there doesn’t need the signage. Anyone who needs the signage shouldn’t be there." "Looks like the entrance to the convention center area of an Orlando Hilton," said someone else, while a third joked, "This is a really nice Cheesecake Factory."

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Inside Donald Trump Dementia Rumors

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Source: mega Areas like the West Wing now feature entrance signs.

Dementia rumors surrounding the president, 80, have been swirling for months, with some doctors believing that he's been given the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), a dementia screener, when he brags about acing medical tests. Meanwhile, Dr. John Garner, who has not treated Trump, highlighted several symptoms he shows, including getting facts wrong and going on tangents. “Because of his cognitive decline, [Trump] is focusing on things like the [White House] ballroom and the paper that he writes things on," he explained on a podcast. "We’re seeing a stone skipping along the water. He’s going from one association to another, but it doesn’t make any linear sense."

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Source: mega The POTUS has made several renovations to the White House this term.

The Republican sparked more concern when he recently randomly posted about a medical exam he took two months ago. "I just finished a perfect physical at ​Walter Reed, I do it every six months, and ⁠I requested another Cognitive Test, the only President to ​do so, three times, and I aced them all — Got every ​question right," Trump wrote on Truth Social on July 11. The White House clarified that he was referring to his May appointment.

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Is the POTUS Hiding Something?

Source: mega Donald Trump oddly posted about a May medical exam in July.