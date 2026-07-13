or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > News > White House
OK LogoNEWS

Donald Trump Fuels Cognitive Decline Rumors After Labeling White House Rooms With Gold Signs: 'Feeling Lost at Home Is Common in Dementia'

donald trump
Source: mega

The West Wing now features a sign outside the entrance.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

July 13 2026, Published 1:21 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Are Donald Trump's latest White House renovations a sign of cognitive decline?

On July 8, photos on X showed there are now large gold signs outside the entrance to an area, such as The West Wing. While some thought the updates were tacky, others highlighted how labeling things can help dementia patients.

Article continues below advertisement

The White House Features Signs for Rooms

Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Photo of Donald Trump has been at the center of dementia rumors for months.
Source: mega

Donald Trump has been at the center of dementia rumors for months.

Under a repost of the photo, someone took a screenshot from Hired Hands Homecare that featured the headline, "How Dementia Friendly Signs Help Bring the Familiar Back Home."

The description for the article explained, "Feeling lost at home is common in dementia. These clever dementia-friendly signs help replace confusion with comfort and confidence.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: @_sn_n/x

Social media users thought the signs were tacky.

Other people were quick to criticize the signs, with one writing, "Anyone who is supposed to be there doesn’t need the signage. Anyone who needs the signage shouldn’t be there."

"Looks like the entrance to the convention center area of an Orlando Hilton," said someone else, while a third joked, "This is a really nice Cheesecake Factory."

Article continues below advertisement

Inside Donald Trump Dementia Rumors

MORE ON:
White House

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Photo of Areas like the West Wing now feature entrance signs.
Source: mega

Areas like the West Wing now feature entrance signs.

Dementia rumors surrounding the president, 80, have been swirling for months, with some doctors believing that he's been given the Montreal Cognitive Assessment (MoCA), a dementia screener, when he brags about acing medical tests.

Meanwhile, Dr. John Garner, who has not treated Trump, highlighted several symptoms he shows, including getting facts wrong and going on tangents.

Because of his cognitive decline, [Trump] is focusing on things like the [White House] ballroom and the paper that he writes things on," he explained on a podcast. "We’re seeing a stone skipping along the water. He’s going from one association to another, but it doesn’t make any linear sense."

Article continues below advertisement

photo of The POTUS has made several renovations to the White House this term.
Source: mega

The POTUS has made several renovations to the White House this term.

The Republican sparked more concern when he recently randomly posted about a medical exam he took two months ago.

"I just finished a perfect physical at ​Walter Reed, I do it every six months, and ⁠I requested another Cognitive Test, the only President to ​do so, three times, and I aced them all — Got every ​question right," Trump wrote on Truth Social on July 11.

The White House clarified that he was referring to his May appointment.

Article continues below advertisement

Is the POTUS Hiding Something?

Photo of Donald Trump oddly posted about a May medical exam in July.
Source: mega

Donald Trump oddly posted about a May medical exam in July.

People also raised eyebrows over Trump's schedule this past weekend, as the few events he had listed were closed to the press.

"Love that transparency from our Commander in Chief," one person reacted on social media, while another asking, "This is an empty schedule. What is being hidden from the American people, besides Trump himself?"

"Is he preparing for another 'annual' medical check up?" someone else asked. "Please stop electing old people."

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.