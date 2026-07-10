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Donald Trump Accused of 'Hiding' Something as His Schedule Is Closed Press for 3 Straight Days Amid Health Concerns: 'Must Be More Medical Procedures'

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's bare agenda featured only 'closed press' events.

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July 10 2026, Published 4:44 p.m. ET

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The details of Donald Trump's upcoming schedule sparked social media users to question whether he was hiding something as rumors about his health mount.

A report revealed that from Friday, July 10, to Sunday, July 13, everything on his agenda featured a notice of "closed press," meaning no media or cameras are permitted.

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What's on Donald Trump's Schedule?

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Source: @acyn/x

Donald Trump's schedule features mostly 'closed press' events.

On July 10, "the president participates in executive time," "a policy meeting" and "a swearing-in ceremony for the Special Envoy American Landowners," all of which were marked as "closed press."

"Executive time" on July 11 and 12 had the same note and had an even lighter schedule, sparking people to question why the POTUS, 80, wouldn't be out in public.

"Love that transparency from our Commander in Chief," one person penned on X, while another asking, "This is an empty schedule. What is being hidden from the American people, besides Trump himself?"

"Is he preparing for another 'annual' medical check up? Please stop electing old people," a third wrote, referring to how he had more than one annual physical recently.

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'We Could Use a Break'

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Some Americans were glad the POTUS wouldn't be in the public eye for a few days.

Others were OK with the secrecy, with one person quipping, "Oh lord to go a day without his bull----."

"Good. We could use a break," someone else wrote, with a third penning, "I mean, good. Starve [him] of what he craves most."

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Inside Donald Trump's Physical Health Woes

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is often seen with makeup covering his bruised hands.

The lack of transparency comes amid mounting concerns for the POTUS' health, as he's continued to cover discoloration on his hands with makeup.

He's also been seen with swollen ankles and walking up and down stairs gingerly while grasping the railing. The swelling could be a symptom of chronic venous insufficiency, which he was diagnosed with last year.

In addition, his odd hand movements during a ribbon cutting ceremony on July 6 had some accusing the president of having experienced a stroke at some point.

Does Donald Trump Have Dementia?

Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

The POTUS was roasted when he recently mixed up Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The politician has also sparked rumors he's suffering from dementia after multiple world salads, mix-ups and tangents.

Most recently, Trump referred to Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy as "President Putin."

He also confused people when he used the phrase "the Islamic Republic of Japan."

While his doctors announced he's in good shape, other physicians who haven't treated him, such as Dr. John Gartner, believe the POTUS has shown a "massive increase" in "clinical signs of dementia."

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