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Donald Trump Fuels Health Concerns as Bruised Hand Looks 'Nastier Than Ever' in Alarming Photo: 'He's Rotting'

Composite photo of Donald Trump and his hand.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump is gearing up for his 80th birthday next month.

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May 19 2026, Published 9:00 p.m. ET

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Donald Trump sent social media users over the edge this week as a photo emerged of his bruised hand — which critics claimed looked the worst it has yet.

The now-viral image featured a zoomed-in shot of the president's hand as he stood alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at an event on Monday, May 18.

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Source: @atrupar

Donald Trump's bruised hand went viral again online.

In the photo, part of Trump's hand was heavily covered in makeup, though discoloration and bruising could still be seen enough to make critics spiral.

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Image of Donald Trump attempted to cover his bruised hands with makeup during a TrumpRX event on May 18.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump attempted to cover his bruised hands with makeup during a TrumpRX event on May 18.

The latest bruising was spotted at a White House event for Trump's new prescription drug website, TrumpRX.com. The federal government's prescription drug website is part of the Republican administration's initiative to help people find lower costs of drugs.

The image was featured in a post shared by a Trump-trolling online journalist, alongside the caption: "Oh my god -- Trump's hand is looking nastier than ever today."

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'His Hand Is Almost as Rotten as He Is'

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Image of 'Rotting while in office, right before our eyes,' a Trump troll snubbed.
Source: MEGA

'Rotting while in office, right before our eyes,' a Trump troll snubbed.

Social media users weren't shy to share their opinions either, as many expressed concerns about the president's health.

"His hand is almost as rotten as he is," one individual declared, as another snubbed: "He's rotting from the inside out. A deeply dark hollow man."

"Rotting while in office, right before our eyes," a third troll similarly noted, while a fourth mocked, "Trump is decaying while he’s still alive… yuck."

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'He's Rotten to the Core'

Image of Donald Trump hosted the event alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the White House.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump hosted the event alongside Robert F. Kennedy Jr. at the White House.

Someone else also penned, "He’s rotten to the core."

While most critics were focused on Trump's aging ahead of his 80th birthday next month, several X users also called out RFK Jr.'s elderly appearance

"RFK's hand not looking too hot either. The entire administration is at death's door or busy committing crime," a pest remarked of Trump's Health and Human Services Secretary, 72.

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'They're Both Gross'

Image of Donald Trump has fueled health concerns throughout his second term as president.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has fueled health concerns throughout his second term as president.

"They're both gross," another snarled, as one person exclaimed, "RFK Jr.'s hand looks even worse!"

"Ummm, Bobby's hand isn't looking all that hot, either," someone pointed out.

Trump supporters, of course, replied in defense of the 79-year-old leader.

"You def have Trump derangement syndrome," a MAGA fan said. "Doesn’t take much for ‘The Donald’ to get in your brain. You didn’t even talk about the ‘stellar’ job Trump has done with drug prices for all Americans. Mark Cuban, who endorsed Kamala Harris, is hailing TrumpRX as incredible!"

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