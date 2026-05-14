Politics Donald Trump's 'Gnarly' Hand Goes Viral After Landing in China as Health Rumors Swirl Source: MEGA Concerns of Donald Trump's failing physical and cognitive health rise as his 'gnarly' hands were seen during his China visit. Lesley Abravanel May 14 2026, Published 1:21 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump's heavily bruised and discolored hands drew intense public scrutiny during his high-stakes diplomatic visit to Beijing, China. Photographed shaking hands with Chinese President Xi Jinping at the Great Hall of the People, the visible marks on his hands became a viral focal point, following a pattern of severe hand discoloration. “Trump's hand was looking pretty gnarly after he landed in China,” noted journalist Aaron Rupar, who posted a close-up photo of his hand on a Chinese official’s back.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump was spotted with President Xi in China.

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Trump and President Xi greet each other and pose for pictures. Note that Trump's hand is visibly discolored. pic.twitter.com/A0dRouonoq — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X Donald Trump's 'discolored' hand went viral.

“Trump and President Xi greet each other and pose for pictures. Note that Trump's hand is visibly discolored,” Rupar followed up. Close-up imagery from the China summit and recent White House events revealed heavy layers of mismatched cosmetics. Trump confirmed that he applies his own concealer to mask the dark blotches. However, the coverage frequently rubs off during handshakes, exposing severe bruising underneath.

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Trump's hand was looking pretty gnarly after he landed in China



(Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty) pic.twitter.com/89SyQjgzDW — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) May 14, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X The 79-year-old president’s hands weren’t the only visible health issues on display in China.

Media cameras have captured distinct, patchy light-toned makeup on both of his swollen hands, intensifying ongoing scrutiny of his overall health management. The 79-year-old president’s hands weren’t the only visible health issues on display in China, as observers claimed the president "can barely walk" or looked stiff. “Creepy McCankles has to balance himself off the car to make the corner,” noted one X commenter of the president, joking about his swollen ankles, appearing to hold onto a car for balance.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump claims he's in great health.

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“Dude is not well,” said another. “And that was before he shook hands with anyone,” noted one who was referring to the White House’s frequent spin of the POTUS’ bruising being attributed to handshaking. The White House announced that the POTUS will have his delayed annual physical and dental checkup — despite a recent impromptu visit to the dentist near his Florida country club — at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center on May 26. Public scrutiny of his health continues, particularly as he turns 80 on June 14. Trump has dismissed concerns, stating on May 4 that he feels "the same as 50 years ago" and is "not a senior.” Some observers and polling have raised concerns about his mental acuity in the months leading up to this point. Concerns regarding Trump’s mental and cognitive health have intensified, with over 30 doctors signing a letter warning of a “rapidly worsening” decline, and some psychologists citing symptoms consistent with dementia.

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Source: MEGA Some think the president has dementia.

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Observers and critics have noted erratic behavior, increased impulsivity, disorientation and speech difficulties. Dr. John Gartner and other mental health professionals have expressed concern over a "dangerous decline" and potential dementia, noting a deterioration in verbal fluency from his earlier years. Reports suggest increased paranoia, "word salad" and an inability to complete thoughts. These reports have led to renewed calls for an investigation into his mental fitness and discussions of the 25th Amendment.