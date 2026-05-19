Donald Trump Holds Poster to Hide His Body During Press Briefing Amid Concerns for His Health: 'You Don't Have to Look at My Waist'
May 19 2026, Published 6:33 p.m. ET
Donald Trump tried to joke about his stature when talking to the press on Tuesday, May 19.
While appearing in front of the White House's ballroom construction, he was given a large photo rendering of what the pricey space is expected to look like, holding the poster in front of his body.
'I Look So Thin'
"I look so thin. They’ll say, ‘Oh, he’s gotten so thin’ because I’m holding this," the president, 79, raved.
"You don’t have to look at my waist. You can look at this. You saw enough of my waist along with President Xi [Jinping] in China," he quipped of recently appearing alongside Jinping, 72, during his visit to the country.
The President Commented on Xi Jinping's Appearance
That wasn't the first time the POTUS talked about Jinping's looks, as after he returned to America, Trump told Fox News of the Chinese president, "If you went to Hollywood and looked for a leader of China to play a role in a movie, he’s central casting."
"You couldn’t find a guy like him. Even his physical features," he expressed. "He’s tall. Very tall. Especially for this country. Because they tend to be a little bit shorter."
Inside the Health Concerns Surrounding Donald Trump
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The businessman's comments about people's looks come amid concerns for his physical and mental health, as he's often seen with bruised hands and swollen ankles.
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt revealed in the summer of 2025 that the president was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which John Hopkins Medicine described as when "your leg veins don’t allow blood to flow back up to your heart," allowing blood to pool.
People have also questioned why he seems extra slow and cautious while descending staircases, though he brushed off concerns by claiming if he's not careful and trips, it will become the "biggest" story.
"I'm not looking to set any speed records," he said on "The Dan Bongino Show" of his pace.
Additionally, Trump been caught dozing off in meetings, which he attributed to just momentarily closing his eyes.
Donald Trump Has an Upcoming Medical Evaluation
The father-of-five has also sparked allegations about his mental fitness after repeatedly mixing up countries and going on random tangents.
Earlier this month, it was announced the commander in chief will have his annual medical and dental evaluations on Tuesday, May 26, at the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center.