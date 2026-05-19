Politics Donald Trump Reveals the 'One Thing' He and Foe-Turned-Friend Mark Cuban Have in Common at TrumpRx Event Source: MEGA Mark Cuban is one of few people to have both scathing and friendly banter with the president. Lesley Abravanel May 19 2026, Published 4:32 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump revealed that the "one thing" he and billionaire Mark Cuban, have in common is that they both want to make people better and keep them wealthy. The two billionaires set aside their long-standing political rivalry and past friction on Monday, May 18, during a White House press conference. The event marked a massive expansion of TrumpRx.gov, a direct-to-consumer, government-run prescription drug discount marketplace. The event focused on adding more than 600 generic medications to the TrumpRx portal, expanding the site's footprint roughly seven-fold.

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'We Want to Make People Better'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump said he only has 'one thing' in common with Mark Cuban.

To supply these discounted generics, the Trump administration partnered with several major commercial entities. Cuban’s Cost Plus Drugs is contributing 559 of the new drugs, while Amazon Pharmacy and GoodRx are also joining the platform. “We have the same thing — one thing — in common. We want to make people better and keep them wealthy,” Trump jovially said to the former Dallas Mavericks owner. Although they played nice on Monday, critics blasted Cuban for his political about turn, willingly standing behind a president he has publicly reviled.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump hosted a TrumpRx event promoting the government-run prescription drug discount marketplace.

The long-standing rivalry between Cuban and Trump spans over two decades, evolving from a reality TV ratings war into a fierce political feud, and culminating in this highly unexpected 2026 healthcare alliance. Following the massive success of Trump’s The Apprentice on NBC, Cuban launched The Benefactor on ABC in 2004. Trump mocked Cuban's lower ratings, while Cuban regularly targeted Trump’s business history, net worth and past corporate bankruptcies.

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'It Was a Big Mistake'

Source: MEGA Donald Trump previously dissed Mark Cuban as 'dopey' and a 'loser.'

When Trump first announced his 2016 presidential run, Cuban initially praised him as "the best thing to happen to politics" because he was an anti-establishment businessman. However, the relationship soured completely within months. Cuban tried to engage Trump on policy specifics but grew frustrated, later labeling Trump "lazy" and claiming he refused to do the deep work required for governance. The 79-year-old POTUS routinely dismissed Cuban as "dopey" and a "loser," while Cuban referred to Trump as "unethical" and a "troll." Cuban actively supported Hillary Clinton in 2016 and famously tried to secure a front-row seat at the presidential debates to rattle Trump. The rivalry intensified sharply during the 2024 election cycle, when Cuban served as a high-profile surrogate for Kamala Harris. In response to that, Trump said Monday, “Well, he made a mistake. It was a big mistake.”

'My Politics Don't Matter to This'

Source: MEGA Mark Cuban is willing to 'align with anyone' to 'make healthcare cheaper.'