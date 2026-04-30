Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Donald Trump's 'Bruised Hands' May Be a Result of Melania 'Swatting Them' Away After Couple's Viral Awkward Moment
April 30 2026, Published 1:34 p.m. ET
Jimmy Kimmel is having the last laugh after Donald and Melania Trump skewered him over his recent jabs about their marriage.
On the Wednesday, April 29, episode of his late-night show, the comedian showed the viral clip of the president seemingly trying to get his wife to hold his hand at the White House's royal state dinner the day prior.
'Watch Their Hands'
"First Couple Donald and Melania, who lately seem closer than ever — and I'd like to think I played a part in that..." the father-of-four quipped. "Watch their hands, if you will, as they enter with [King Charles] and [Queen Camilla]. Because the hands say so much."
In the video, the Trumps walked into the room while holding hands, but once they got to their place to be photographed, it appeared the former model, 56, was the first to break away.
After several seconds apart, the POTUS, 79, used his pinky finger to tap Melania's hand — though she didn't budge. However, the businessman eventually made a move, with the two going back to holding hands as cameras flashed away.
"You know what, considering the week I've had with the first couple, I'm just going to say that is a completely normal way to interact for two people who are very much in love," the comic, 58, said.
Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About President's 'Bruised' Hands
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The TV star made one more funny comment, quipping, "Maybe that's why his hands are all bruised, from Melania swatting them around."
Jimmy was referring to how the president often sports bruises and discoloration on the backs of his hands, which he often tries to conceal with makeup.
When the bruises were first noticed, Karoline Leavitt claimed it was due to "frequent" handshaking, though it was soon revealed the POTUS was also diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.
The Trumps Slam Jimmy Kimmel's Recent Joke
As OK! reported, the Trumps were outraged by Jimmy after he held a mock White House Correspondents' Dinner roast on the April 23 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where made a joke saying the mother-of-one had the "glow of an expectant widow" due to their age gap. His remark went viral since a shooting occurred at the actual April 26 WHCD.
Melania was distraught over Jimmy's words, writing on X, "His monologue about my family isn’t comedy — his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America." She encouraged ABC and Disney to "immediately fire" the talk show host, with Donald trump sharing a similar statement.
Jimmy Kimmel Defends Himself
Jimmy defended his joke and insisted he wasn't making a call for violence.
"I said, 'our first lady Melania's here, look at her, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.' Which, obviously, was a joke about their age difference — and the look of joy we see on her face every time they're together," he explained. "It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he's almost 80 and she's younger than I am. It was not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination."