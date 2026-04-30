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Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Donald Trump's 'Bruised Hands' May Be a Result of Melania 'Swatting Them' Away After Couple's Viral Awkward Moment

Composite photo of Jimmy Kimmel, Donald Trump and Melania Trump
Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube;mega

Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump have been at odds for months.

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April 30 2026, Published 1:34 p.m. ET

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Jimmy Kimmel is having the last laugh after Donald and Melania Trump skewered him over his recent jabs about their marriage.

On the Wednesday, April 29, episode of his late-night show, the comedian showed the viral clip of the president seemingly trying to get his wife to hold his hand at the White House's royal state dinner the day prior.

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'Watch Their Hands'

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Photo of Jimmy Kimmel joked his comments about Donald and Melania Trump's marriage brought the couple closer together.
Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube

Jimmy Kimmel joked his comments about Donald and Melania Trump's marriage brought the couple closer together.

"First Couple Donald and Melania, who lately seem closer than ever — and I'd like to think I played a part in that..." the father-of-four quipped. "Watch their hands, if you will, as they enter with [King Charles] and [Queen Camilla]. Because the hands say so much."

In the video, the Trumps walked into the room while holding hands, but once they got to their place to be photographed, it appeared the former model, 56, was the first to break away.

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Source: @latenightercom/x;abc

The comedian poked fun at the president tapping his wife with his pinky finger to get her to hold his hand.

After several seconds apart, the POTUS, 79, used his pinky finger to tap Melania's hand — though she didn't budge. However, the businessman eventually made a move, with the two going back to holding hands as cameras flashed away.

"You know what, considering the week I've had with the first couple, I'm just going to say that is a completely normal way to interact for two people who are very much in love," the comic, 58, said.

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Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About President's 'Bruised' Hands

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Photo of The comedian joked the first lady swatting away her husband could be the culprit of his bruised hands.
Source: mega

The comedian joked the first lady swatting away her husband could be the culprit of his bruised hands.

The TV star made one more funny comment, quipping, "Maybe that's why his hands are all bruised, from Melania swatting them around."

Jimmy was referring to how the president often sports bruises and discoloration on the backs of his hands, which he often tries to conceal with makeup.

When the bruises were first noticed, Karoline Leavitt claimed it was due to "frequent" handshaking, though it was soon revealed the POTUS was also diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

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The Trumps Slam Jimmy Kimmel's Recent Joke

Photo of The Trumps welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla to America earlier this week.
Source: mega

The Trumps welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla to America earlier this week.

As OK! reported, the Trumps were outraged by Jimmy after he held a mock White House Correspondents' Dinner roast on the April 23 episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live!, where made a joke saying the mother-of-one had the "glow of an expectant widow" due to their age gap. His remark went viral since a shooting occurred at the actual April 26 WHCD.

Melania was distraught over Jimmy's words, writing on X, "His monologue about my family isn’t comedy — his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America." She encouraged ABC and Disney to "immediately fire" the talk show host, with Donald trump sharing a similar statement.

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Jimmy Kimmel Defends Himself

Photo of Donald and Melania Trump called for Jimmy Kimmel to be fired for his 'expectant widow' joke.
Source: mega

Donald and Melania Trump called for Jimmy Kimmel to be fired for his 'expectant widow' joke.

Jimmy defended his joke and insisted he wasn't making a call for violence.

"I said, 'our first lady Melania's here, look at her, so beautiful. Mrs. Trump, you have a glow like an expectant widow.' Which, obviously, was a joke about their age difference — and the look of joy we see on her face every time they're together," he explained. "It was a very light roast joke about the fact that he's almost 80 and she's younger than I am. It was not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination."

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