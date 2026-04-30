Jimmy Kimmel Jokes Donald Trump's 'Bruised Hands' May Be a Result of Melania 'Swatting Them' Away After Couple's Viral Awkward Moment

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Jimmy Kimmel is having the last laugh after Donald and Melania Trump skewered him over his recent jabs about their marriage. On the Wednesday, April 29, episode of his late-night show, the comedian showed the viral clip of the president seemingly trying to get his wife to hold his hand at the White House's royal state dinner the day prior.

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'Watch Their Hands'

Source: @jimmykimmellive/youtube Jimmy Kimmel joked his comments about Donald and Melania Trump's marriage brought the couple closer together.

"First Couple Donald and Melania, who lately seem closer than ever — and I'd like to think I played a part in that..." the father-of-four quipped. "Watch their hands, if you will, as they enter with [King Charles] and [Queen Camilla]. Because the hands say so much." In the video, the Trumps walked into the room while holding hands, but once they got to their place to be photographed, it appeared the former model, 56, was the first to break away.

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Jimmy Kimmel: "Donald and Melania lately have seemed closer than ever, and I like to think I played a part in that..." pic.twitter.com/V1XvUL7q4c — LateNighter (@latenightercom) April 30, 2026 Source: @latenightercom/x;abc The comedian poked fun at the president tapping his wife with his pinky finger to get her to hold his hand.

After several seconds apart, the POTUS, 79, used his pinky finger to tap Melania's hand — though she didn't budge. However, the businessman eventually made a move, with the two going back to holding hands as cameras flashed away. "You know what, considering the week I've had with the first couple, I'm just going to say that is a completely normal way to interact for two people who are very much in love," the comic, 58, said.

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Jimmy Kimmel Jokes About President's 'Bruised' Hands

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Source: mega The comedian joked the first lady swatting away her husband could be the culprit of his bruised hands.

The TV star made one more funny comment, quipping, "Maybe that's why his hands are all bruised, from Melania swatting them around." Jimmy was referring to how the president often sports bruises and discoloration on the backs of his hands, which he often tries to conceal with makeup. When the bruises were first noticed, Karoline Leavitt claimed it was due to "frequent" handshaking, though it was soon revealed the POTUS was also diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency.

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The Trumps Slam Jimmy Kimmel's Recent Joke

Source: mega The Trumps welcomed King Charles and Queen Camilla to America earlier this week.

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Jimmy Kimmel Defends Himself

Source: mega Donald and Melania Trump called for Jimmy Kimmel to be fired for his 'expectant widow' joke.