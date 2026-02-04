Donald Trump's Fundraising Email Sparks Controversy Amid ICE Shootings

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump’s latest fundraising email has drawn attention for its provocative subject line: “Are you an illegal alien?” The email, which can be accessed through the Archive of Political Emails, directed supporters to participate in a “citizen-only survey.”

In the email, Trump stated, “I reached out last week about my Citizens Only Survey. My file says you’re a top MAGA patriot. But my records to my survey STILL say: response pending.” He further questions supporters with, “Don’t tell me you’re an illegal alien?!?!?”

Source: MEGA Donald Trump sent a fundraising email asking supporters if they are 'illegal aliens.'

Many observers view this messaging as a calculated effort to prompt responses from supporters. The timing of the email coincides with recent tragedies involving ICE operations. Earlier this month, ICE agent Jonathan Ross shot and killed Renee Nicole Good in Minneapolis, sparking widespread protests. Local residents demanded the removal of ICE from their city, demonstrating the heightened tensions surrounding immigration enforcement.

Source: Archive of Political Emails The email promoted a so-called citizen-only survey.

Critics have voiced concerns over Trump’s email, with one user on Twitter calling it “incredibly creepy.” The email appears to threaten consequences for those who do not respond, adding to the growing outrage surrounding the administration’s tactics. Local officials have pushed back against the Trump administration's characterization of victims as “domestic terrorists.” White House adviser Stephen Miller and DHS Secretary Kristi Noem labeled both Good and Alex Pretti, another victim of a federal operation, with this term, leading to significant backlash.

In light of these events, the fundraising email’s approach is particularly troubling. The Customs and Border Protection officers involved in the shooting of Pretti are currently on paid administrative leave. Reports indicate they will receive mental health support following the incident.

Source: MEGA The email arrived amid growing controversy over ICE-related shootings.

Trump’s email strategy has previously included fear-based messaging, warning supporters of dire consequences if Democrats regain control of Congress. In an earlier outreach, he presented himself as “sitting here. Alone. In the war room. Fighting for you.”

Source: MEGA Many believe the subject line was designed to provoke fear and urgency.