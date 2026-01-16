or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Gavin Newsom
OK LogoPolitics

Gavin Newsom Walks Back Declaration That ICE Operations Are 'State-Sponsored Terrorism' in Shocking Move

photo of gavin newsom
Source: This is Gavin Newsom/YouTube

The California governor's office subsequently denied that he's changed his position on the matter.

Jan. 16 2026, Published 5:42 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Add OK! on Google
Article continues below advertisement

Gavin Newsom backpedaled on his prior statement about ICE raids being "state-sponsored terrorism" during a discussion with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro on Thursday, January 15.

Speaking on his podcast, the California governor agreed with Shapiro when he argued, "Our ICE officers are obviously not terrorists, a tragic situation is not state sponsored terrorism."

"Yep," Newsom, 58, submitted, nodding. "Yeah, yeah I think that's fair."

Article continues below advertisement
Tap Here To Add Ok Magazine as A Trusted SourceAdd Ok Magazine as A Trusted Source on Google
Article continues below advertisement

image of Gavin Newsom agreed with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's comments on ICE during his podcast.
Source: This is Gavin Newsom/YouTube

Gavin Newsom agreed with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's comments on ICE during his podcast.

However, Newsom's office later insisted the politician had not changed his opinion on the matter in a statement to an outlet on Thursday night.

"Everyday Americans are experiencing state-sponsored terror by our incompetent president," Diana Crofts-Pelayo, his Deputy Director of Communications wrote. She added that the publication was "trying to cancel" Newsom, a potential Democratic contender in the 2028 presidential election.

Article continues below advertisement

Gavin Newsom Said Donald Trump's 'Reckless Crackdown Must End'

image of Gavin Newsom lambasted the Trump administration in the wake of the fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota on January 7.
Source: mega

Gavin Newsom lambasted the Trump administration in the wake of the fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota on January 7.

Newsom was just one Democrat to publicly criticize the Trump administration after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, January 7.

Following the fatal shooting, he declared on X, "For almost a year, Donald Trump's personal police force has rampaged across America." "His administration has driven extremism and cruelty while discarding basic safeguards and accountability," he continued. "Now, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen is dead. Donald Trump owns this. His deliberate escalation of intimidation and chaos has consequences. His reckless crackdown must end."

MORE ON:
Gavin Newsom

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

'Shriveled Little Brain'

image of Gavin Newsom called Donald Trump a 'deranged habitual liar' earlier this month.
Source: mega

Gavin Newsom called Donald Trump a 'deranged habitual liar' earlier this month.

Newsom has become a sworn enemy of Trump, 79, since he took office for the second time in January 2025, often reprimanding the POTUS on social media.

Earlier this month, he branded Trump a "deranged, habitual liar" after the president announced a fraud investigation would be launched in California.

"He spends his days posting whatever garbage his shriveled little brain can cough up — and Fox News dutifully treats it like the Lord’s scripture," Newsom wrote.

image of Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom are sworn enemies.
Source: mega

Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom are sworn enemies.

Newsom has also trolled the president for his tendency to fall asleep in meetings.

In December 2025, he shared a meme featuring three photos of the Trump nodding off on the job, each captioned, "Recently," "Yesterday" and "Today."

"Presidential Walk of Fatigue," Newsom captioned the photo, referencing Trump's newly-installed "Presidential Walk of Fame," which features gold-framed portraits of U.S. presidents along the Rose Garden colonnade at the White House.

Newsom has also put Trump on blast for his ties to late pedophile s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, as well as his claims about being in "perfect" health amid concerns about his mental fitness.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2026 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.