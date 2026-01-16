Gavin Newsom Walks Back Declaration That ICE Operations Are 'State-Sponsored Terrorism' in Shocking Move
Jan. 16 2026, Published 5:42 p.m. ET
Gavin Newsom backpedaled on his prior statement about ICE raids being "state-sponsored terrorism" during a discussion with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro on Thursday, January 15.
Speaking on his podcast, the California governor agreed with Shapiro when he argued, "Our ICE officers are obviously not terrorists, a tragic situation is not state sponsored terrorism."
"Yep," Newsom, 58, submitted, nodding. "Yeah, yeah I think that's fair."
However, Newsom's office later insisted the politician had not changed his opinion on the matter in a statement to an outlet on Thursday night.
"Everyday Americans are experiencing state-sponsored terror by our incompetent president," Diana Crofts-Pelayo, his Deputy Director of Communications wrote. She added that the publication was "trying to cancel" Newsom, a potential Democratic contender in the 2028 presidential election.
Gavin Newsom Said Donald Trump's 'Reckless Crackdown Must End'
Newsom was just one Democrat to publicly criticize the Trump administration after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, January 7.
Following the fatal shooting, he declared on X, "For almost a year, Donald Trump's personal police force has rampaged across America." "His administration has driven extremism and cruelty while discarding basic safeguards and accountability," he continued. "Now, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen is dead. Donald Trump owns this. His deliberate escalation of intimidation and chaos has consequences. His reckless crackdown must end."
'Shriveled Little Brain'
Newsom has become a sworn enemy of Trump, 79, since he took office for the second time in January 2025, often reprimanding the POTUS on social media.
Earlier this month, he branded Trump a "deranged, habitual liar" after the president announced a fraud investigation would be launched in California.
"He spends his days posting whatever garbage his shriveled little brain can cough up — and Fox News dutifully treats it like the Lord’s scripture," Newsom wrote.
Newsom has also trolled the president for his tendency to fall asleep in meetings.
In December 2025, he shared a meme featuring three photos of the Trump nodding off on the job, each captioned, "Recently," "Yesterday" and "Today."
"Presidential Walk of Fatigue," Newsom captioned the photo, referencing Trump's newly-installed "Presidential Walk of Fame," which features gold-framed portraits of U.S. presidents along the Rose Garden colonnade at the White House.
Newsom has also put Trump on blast for his ties to late pedophile s-- offender Jeffrey Epstein, as well as his claims about being in "perfect" health amid concerns about his mental fitness.