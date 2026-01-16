Gavin Newsom Walks Back Declaration That ICE Operations Are 'State-Sponsored Terrorism' in Shocking Move

Article continues below advertisement

Gavin Newsom backpedaled on his prior statement about ICE raids being "state-sponsored terrorism" during a discussion with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro on Thursday, January 15. Speaking on his podcast, the California governor agreed with Shapiro when he argued, "Our ICE officers are obviously not terrorists, a tragic situation is not state sponsored terrorism." "Yep," Newsom, 58, submitted, nodding. "Yeah, yeah I think that's fair."

.@GavinNewsom WALKS BACK calling ICE operations "state-sponsored terrorism":



Shapiro: Your press office said it was "state-sponsored terrorism."



Newsom: "Yeah..."



Shapiro: "Our ICE officers obviously are not terrorists…"



Newsom: "Yeah, I think that's fair." pic.twitter.com/ltjehS6ZVJ — Daily Wire (@realDailyWire) January 16, 2026

Source: This is Gavin Newsom/YouTube Gavin Newsom agreed with conservative commentator Ben Shapiro's comments on ICE during his podcast.

However, Newsom's office later insisted the politician had not changed his opinion on the matter in a statement to an outlet on Thursday night. "Everyday Americans are experiencing state-sponsored terror by our incompetent president," Diana Crofts-Pelayo, his Deputy Director of Communications wrote. She added that the publication was "trying to cancel" Newsom, a potential Democratic contender in the 2028 presidential election.

Gavin Newsom Said Donald Trump's 'Reckless Crackdown Must End'

Source: mega Gavin Newsom lambasted the Trump administration in the wake of the fatal ICE shooting in Minnesota on January 7.

Newsom was just one Democrat to publicly criticize the Trump administration after an ICE agent shot and killed Renee Good in Minneapolis, Minn., on Wednesday, January 7. Following the fatal shooting, he declared on X, "For almost a year, Donald Trump's personal police force has rampaged across America." "His administration has driven extremism and cruelty while discarding basic safeguards and accountability," he continued. "Now, a 37-year-old U.S. citizen is dead. Donald Trump owns this. His deliberate escalation of intimidation and chaos has consequences. His reckless crackdown must end."

'Shriveled Little Brain'

Source: mega Gavin Newsom called Donald Trump a 'deranged habitual liar' earlier this month.

Newsom has become a sworn enemy of Trump, 79, since he took office for the second time in January 2025, often reprimanding the POTUS on social media. Earlier this month, he branded Trump a "deranged, habitual liar" after the president announced a fraud investigation would be launched in California. "He spends his days posting whatever garbage his shriveled little brain can cough up — and Fox News dutifully treats it like the Lord’s scripture," Newsom wrote.

Source: mega Donald Trump and Gavin Newsom are sworn enemies.