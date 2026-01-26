or
Donald Trump Once Again Asks Supporters for Donations to Help Him 'Get to Heaven' in Bizarre Mass Email

trump heaven war

Jan. 26 2026, Published 2:34 p.m. ET

Donald Trump’s team continues to send fundraising emails that declare, "I want to try and get to Heaven."

The mass emails — which reportedly began in August 2025, and were blasted out again on Sunday, January 25 — ask his supporters to donate $15 during a "24-HOUR TRUMP FUNDRAISING BLITZ."

"I came millimeters from death when that bullet pierced through my skin," the email starts, referencing the July 2024 attempt on his life. "My triumphant return to the White House was never supposed to happen! But I believe that God saved me for one reason: TO MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN!"

'I Can't Do It Alone'

image of Donald Trump's campaign continues to request donations from his supporters.
Source: mega

Donald Trump's campaign continues to request donations from his supporters.

"SO NOW, I have no other choice but to answer the Call to Duty, but I can’t do it alone," it continues.

While directly addressing individuals who signed up for his emails, the message continues, "You were there when they launched: the Russia Hoax, the first Impeachment, the second Impeachment, the rigged 2020 election, the Raid on Mar-a-Lago, the Arrest and Mugshot at the Fulton County Jail, the Removal from the CO ballot, the sham cases in DC / FL / NY / DC, the first Assassination attempt, the second Assassination attempt, and so much more!"

The email concludes: "So if you’re with me all the way to the end, join with MILLIONS of your fellow PATRIOTS by chipping in $15 to keep the wins rolling in!"

What Has Donald Trump Said About Getting Into Heaven?

image of Donald Trump said he hoped his efforts to end international wars might aid in his chances of getting into heaven.
Source: mega

Donald Trump said he hoped his efforts to end international wars might aid in his chances of getting into heaven.

The emails are believed to have originated days after Trump said during an August 19, 2025, episode of Fox & Friends that he wants "to try to get to heaven if possible" but has been "hearing that [he's] not doing well."

Speaking about helping in the effort to end Russia's ongoing war in Ukraine, he said, "But if I can get to heaven, this will be one of the reasons."

Donald Trump

'I Think I'm Not Maybe Heaven-Bound'

image of 'I'm not sure I'm going to be able to make heaven,' he told reporters in October 2025.
Source: mega

'I'm not sure I'm going to be able to make heaven,' he told reporters in October 2025.

When questioned later about his remarks in, Trump told reporters he was joking, explaining, "I don't think there's anything going to get me in heaven."

"I really don't," he added. "I think I'm not maybe heaven-bound. I may be in heaven right now as we fly in Air Force One."

He then went on to brag, "I'm not sure I'm going to be able to make heaven, but I've made life a lot better for a lot of people."

image of Karoline Leavitt previously said, 'I think the president wants to get to heaven.'
Source: mega

Karoline Leavitt previously said, 'I think the president wants to get to heaven.'

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt previously she didn't believe Trump was just "being cute," as he put it.

"I think the president was serious," she said. "I think the president wants to get to heaven — as I hope we all do in this room as well."

