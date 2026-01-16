Donald Trump Mocked for Sending 'Creepy' Email to His Supporters About Being 'Alone and in the Dark': 'Very Weird'
Jan. 16 2026, Published 7:25 a.m. ET
Donald Trump raised eyebrows this week with an unusual fundraising email that quickly went viral online.
The email, sent just after midnight on Tuesday, January 13, had the subject line: “I’m alone and in the dark.” It painted a dramatic scene of the former president working late by himself.
“I’m sitting here. Alone. In the war room. Fighting for you,” Trump wrote. “The rest of the staff went home hours ago. It’s just me, one dying laptop, and the 72-hour countdown clock to my first mid-month deadline of the year just RANG.”
He warned that if his fundraising goal wasn’t met, the “radical Left” would flip Congress in 2026, “open borders forever,” confiscate firearms, brainwash children and even subject him to “another FAKE impeachment!”
The email, which can be accessed via the Archive of Political Emails, also claimed Democrats are “spending BILLIONS (Dirty Money, I bet) to bury US and bury YOU!”
Trump urged supporters to donate $47 “RIGHT NOW in the next 30 minutes” in exchange for a “limited-edition 2026 Trump Calendar,” adding, “The woke mind virus is infiltrating more and more Americans every day. This could be our last chance! Do it for America, show them MAGA is strong!”
Political commentator Harry Sisson shared screenshots of the email on X, drawing attention from over a million users.
“Trump sent this creepy email to his supporters last night saying he’s 'alone and in the dark' and he’s writing the message from a 'dying laptop.' The only way to help him is to donate your money to him. Disgusting grift. Very weird!” he wrote in the caption.
- 'He's Losing It': Donald Trump's Mental Fitness Questioned After Unhinged Rant at Iowa Rally
- Jimmy Kimmel Lays Into Donald Trump as He Calls the President 'Deeply Unwell': 'Something Is Wrong Here'
- 'He Browned Out Again': Confused Donald Trump Sparks Concern by Looking for Woman Sitting Right Next to Him — Watch
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
The email has sparked mockery online, with many questioning the fear-based language and dramatic tone.
“where does he link to? Is it literally a donation to him?” one user asked.
Another chimed in, “Ewww so CREEPY and YUCKYYYYY!!!”
“What, did he not pay the power bill?” another joked.
The email comes after Trump made headlines claiming milk is the key to keeping his mind sharp.
He was present at the White House signing of the bipartisan Whole Milk for Healthy Kids Act of 2025, which allows schools to serve whole and 2 percent milk. The law, passed last fall, overturned Obama-era limits on higher-fat milk in schools.
During the event, Trump credited milk for his cognitive performance.
“I’ve taken a lot of [tests],” he said as laughter filled the room. “I’ve aced every one of them because I drink milk.”
Trump has faced ongoing questions about his mental fitness but has consistently insisted he is in tip-top shape.
"The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH,' and that I 'ACED' (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take," Trump wrote on Truth Social on January 2.