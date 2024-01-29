OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > True Crime > Ghislaine Maxwell
OK LogoTRUE CRIME

Ghislaine Maxwell Brags Her 'Charges Will Be Dropped' If People Read Her Tell-All Memoir Written in Prison

ghislaine pp pp
Source: mega
By:

Jan. 29 2024, Published 2:09 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to Email

Ghislaine Maxwell believes that the key to her freedom is within the pages of the tell-all memoir she wrote while serving out her 20-year prison sentence.

A source spilled Jeffrey Epstein's former partner "really thinks she hasn’t done anything wrong and that her charges will be dropped when people read" her story in her own words.

Article continues below advertisement
ghislaine maxwell brags charges dropped if people read memoir
Source: mega

Ghislaine Maxwell wrote a memoir in prison.

"Max says the documents in the news are all false or misinformation. The truth will only come out when her book does," the source added. "She’s bragging about how great it will be but it sounds like the same old lies she has told a thousand times."

The disgraced socialite is writing her book with a typewriter she is able to use through her job at the prison law library. She also has access to three lockers and allegedly "moves her manuscript and papers from one to the other" because she's "paranoid that someone might steal or leak" the book before she can release it.

Article continues below advertisement
ghislaine maxwell brags charges dropped if people read memoir
Source: mega

Maxwell was sentenced to serve 20 years in prison.

Article continues below advertisement

"Apparently it’s already finished but she is waiting for the right moment to publish it," the source explained.

The insider also revealed that prison life is taking a distinct emotional toll on the 62-year-old convicted trafficker, noting she's become bitter and prone to outbursts.

Article continues below advertisement
ghislaine maxwell brags charges dropped if people read memoir
Source: mega

Maxwell reportedly believes her charges will be dropped if people read her memoir.

MORE ON:
Ghislaine Maxwell
Article continues below advertisement

"Max is just not the same, upbeat person she was a year ago. She’s lost all confidence, she just mopes around depressed all day," the insider said. "[She] hasn't dyed her hair. She barely takes care of herself these days. She still has the job in the law library but she's very rude to anyone who asks for help."

"I think it's because she's finally realized that she's not getting out of here anytime soon," they noted. "This will all change, however, when her book comes out — or so she thinks."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
ghislaine maxwell brags charges dropped if people read memoir
Source: mega

Maxwell was convicted of several s-- trafficking related charges.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Maxwell was sentenced to serve two decades behind bars in Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee in Florida after being found guilty of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal s-- acts, conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal s-- acts, transporting a minor to participate in illegal s-- acts, sex trafficking conspiracy and s-- trafficking of a minor.

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The source spoke with the Daily Mail about Maxwell's book.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2024 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.