Ghislaine Maxwell Brags Her 'Charges Will Be Dropped' If People Read Her Tell-All Memoir Written in Prison
Ghislaine Maxwell believes that the key to her freedom is within the pages of the tell-all memoir she wrote while serving out her 20-year prison sentence.
A source spilled Jeffrey Epstein's former partner "really thinks she hasn’t done anything wrong and that her charges will be dropped when people read" her story in her own words.
"Max says the documents in the news are all false or misinformation. The truth will only come out when her book does," the source added. "She’s bragging about how great it will be but it sounds like the same old lies she has told a thousand times."
The disgraced socialite is writing her book with a typewriter she is able to use through her job at the prison law library. She also has access to three lockers and allegedly "moves her manuscript and papers from one to the other" because she's "paranoid that someone might steal or leak" the book before she can release it.
"Apparently it’s already finished but she is waiting for the right moment to publish it," the source explained.
The insider also revealed that prison life is taking a distinct emotional toll on the 62-year-old convicted trafficker, noting she's become bitter and prone to outbursts.
- Ghislaine Maxwell HANDCUFFED & Thrown Into Solitary Confinement After Being Accused Of Profiting Off Tell-All Media Interview
- Ghislaine Maxwell's Cellmate Claims She Was 'Offered Money' To Kill Her & 'Strangle Her In Her Sleep'
- Ghislaine Maxwell Will Argue In Appeal That 'Deplorable' Jail Conditions Made Her Too 'Disoriented & Diminished' To Properly Testify
"Max is just not the same, upbeat person she was a year ago. She’s lost all confidence, she just mopes around depressed all day," the insider said. "[She] hasn't dyed her hair. She barely takes care of herself these days. She still has the job in the law library but she's very rude to anyone who asks for help."
"I think it's because she's finally realized that she's not getting out of here anytime soon," they noted. "This will all change, however, when her book comes out — or so she thinks."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
As OK! previously reported, Maxwell was sentenced to serve two decades behind bars in Federal Correctional Institution Tallahassee in Florida after being found guilty of conspiracy to entice minors to travel to engage in illegal s-- acts, conspiracy to transport minors to participate in illegal s-- acts, transporting a minor to participate in illegal s-- acts, sex trafficking conspiracy and s-- trafficking of a minor.
The source spoke with the Daily Mail about Maxwell's book.