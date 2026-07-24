Politics 'I Don't Know What That Means': Donald Trump Mocked for Not Understanding Baseball Statistic During Rambling Speech Honoring the L.A. Dodgers Source: MEGA Donald Trump's clueless off-script rambling about baseball stats during the L.A. Dodgers ceremony was ruthlessly mocked by critics. Lesley Abravanel July 24 2026, Updated 2:27 p.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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President Donald Trump was mocked after admitting, “I don't know what the h--- that means" on Thursday, July 23, while reading a prepared baseball statistic. He was hosting the Los Angeles Dodgers at the White House Rose Garden to celebrate their back-to-back World Series championships. During his speech, Trump read a script detailing how the Dodgers endured the longest baseball season in Major League Baseball history — spanning 229 days from their opening game in Tokyo to the final out of the World Series.

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"That's what they give me to read, so what can I tell you? ... I don't know what the hell that means" -- Trump is surprised by the stuff he's straight up reading from the text that was prepared for him pic.twitter.com/3Im2HMo0b0 — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) July 23, 2026 Source: @atrupar/X Donald Trump was mocked for not knowing a baseball stat.

Trump went off-script to react to the hyper-specific statistic, saying, “229 days. I didn't know that, did you know that? That's a pretty crazy fact... That's a different kind of a fact, Mark [Walter], than I ever heard of. But that's what they give me to read, so what can I tell you? I don't know what the h-ll that means.” The crowd and players present in the Rose Garden chuckled and took the line as a lighthearted joke. Trump smiled, shrugged it off and quickly resumed praising the team.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump spoke about the L.A. Dodgers during his speech.

Critics on social media mocked the moment, arguing it was another instance of the elderly president appearing confused or frustrated by his own TelePrompTer script. Some contrasted his confusion over the metric with the nature of a standard baseball calendar. One commenter said Trump's staff "should just take everything away but the 'I didn't know that'" during editing to have thwarted the inevitable embarrassment that ensued. “Trump just straight up admitting that he has no clue what his handlers have written for him,” noted another.

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Source: MEGA Donald Trump claims he's in great health.

“Isn’t this what he constantly criticized Biden for… A senile old man that signs or reads whatever his people stick in front of him?” noted another along with a meme of Pee-wee Herman holding up a sign that read "dementia." “Is anyone surprised by the lack of organization and coordination inside the Trump regime? It's like they're all running around like chickens with their heads cut off. It would be hilarious if it wasn't so ridiculously pathetic,” noted another. “It would be funny if someone actually screwed with his text, just to see if he would say it,” suggested another.

Source: MEGA The ceremony featured several other viral moments.