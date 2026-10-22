Donald Trump Baffles Viewers by Making Indescribable Noise Mid-Speech: 'Nothing Can Prepare You for This Sound' — Watch

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President Donald Trump interrupted himself in the midst of one of his rallies to make a noise somewhere between a belch and a gag for no apparent reason, baffling a stunned audience and viewers online. While speaking to supporters in South Carolina on October 21, 80-year-old Trump said, "You know, here's the lieutenant governor, and you know, I'd say 90 percent of the reason I took the governor — EUGH — I took the governor and I put her over at the United Nations..." He continued on as if nothing happened.

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Trump makes an indescribable sound effect:



"I'd say 90% of the reason I took the governor-- EUHHH" pic.twitter.com/TO2S8P2W1g — Headquarters (@HQNewsNow) October 21, 2026 Source: @HQNEWSNOW / X Donald Trump made a bizarre noise mid-speech.

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Trump's Noise Amuses Viewers

Source: MEGA Viewers did not understand where the sound came from.

It is unclear what prompted Trump to make such a noise. He did not appear to be tripping over his words nor need to break for a cough. The noise did not seem to be made in mockery either. The crowd did not seem to know how to react, as it was met with silence in the moment. Online, however, it quickly led to jokes and speculation about what had happened. "Nothing can prepare you for this sound," one viewer wrote on X. "Absolutely howling at this. What is that," joked another.

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Many Question If the Noise Was a Symptom of Dementia

Source: MEGA Several speculated if Trump had a mental health episode.

Several viewers suggested it could be a medical issue, in line with theories that President Trump is in the midst of cognitive decline. Another user said, "40 percent of patients suffering from dementia have 'VBD' (vocally disruptive behavior). They are sudden, disruptive and surprising to the patient. Which is why he seems stunned for a moment." While others did not speculate on a specific diagnosis, many felt the noise appeared to be an involuntary spasm, which could indicate a number of health issues.

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Trump's Neurological Health Remains in Doubt

Source: MEGA Trump has taken cognitive assessments multiple times.

Questions about Trump's mental fitness have remained a constant concern during his second term, as he increasingly dozes through public appearances, repeats himself and has difficulty keeping details straight. Though Trump has never been officially diagnosed with cognitive decline, he has allegedly been screened for it, often bragging he passed the tests by expertly identifying a giraffe among other challenges. The White House continues to insist that Trump is the "sharpest" and "most energetic" president in history.

Trump Gushes Over Tim Scott

Source: MEGA Trump talked about being 'in love' with Tim Scott.