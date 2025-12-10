Donald Trump Goes Off on Cognitive Decline Rumors in Lengthy Rant: 'My Results Are Among the Best'

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump is letting everyone know he's doing just fine. On Tuesday, December 9, the president fired off a nearly 500-word Truth Social post pushing back hard on reports questioning his cognitive health after his rally speech in Pennsylvania. The criticism stemmed from a New York Times article highlighting how the 79-year-old — the oldest president ever elected — has cut down his public appearances by 39 percent compared to his 2016 campaign schedule.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The White House/YouTube Donald Trump posted a long rant on Truth Social about his cognitive decline.

Article continues below advertisement

“There has never been a President that has worked as hard as me! My hours are the longest, and my results are among the best,” Trump wrote, brushing aside concerns laid out in the Times piece. He doubled down on his health claims, insisting he goes “out of my way to do long, thorough, and very boring Medical Examinations at the Great Walter Reed National Military Medical Center,” adding that top doctors “have given me PERFECT Marks — Some have even said they have never seen such Strong Results.”

Article continues below advertisement

“I do these Tests because I owe it to our Country,” he said.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA The president denied having any cognitive issues.

Article continues below advertisement

Trump then bragged about his cognitive exams — the same tests he once described as “very hard.” “I ACED all three of them in front of large numbers of doctors and experts, most of whom I do not know,” he said. “I have been told that few people have been able to ‘ace’ this Examination and, in fact, most do very poorly, which is why many other Presidents have decided not to take it at all.”

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

From there, Trump circled back to blasting the Times story, as he called it “FAKE,” accusing the outlet of trying “to libel and demean him,” and went as far as labeling the publication “seditious, perhaps even treasonous” and “true enemies of the people.”

Article continues below advertisement

Source: The White House/YouTube The White House confirmed Donald Trump took a preventative MRI.

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, the Times data showed Trump’s events dropping from 1,688 to 1,029 during the first 10 months of this term. However, the White House quickly backed him up. During a briefing, Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt slammed the article, calling it “unequivocally false.” She even held up a separate headline — “Biden is ‘doing 100 percent fine’ after tripping while boarding Air Force One” — to point out what she described as clear bias.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: MEGA Karoline Leavitt called the 'NYT' report 'false.'

Article continues below advertisement

“It’s deeply unfortunate that the story was written by the same outlet and the same reporter who wrote this,” Leavitt told reporters, insisting that“[Trump] is the most accessible president” and he “is taking meetings around the clock.”