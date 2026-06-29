Donald Trump's Granddaughter Exposes the Truth Behind His Infamous Oval Office Red Button
June 29 2026, Published 4:39 a.m. ET
Donald Trump’s granddaughter Kai Trump, revealed the secret behind the president's infamous red button in the Oval Office.
Kai, the daughter of Donald Trump Jr. and Vanessa Haydon, recently shared a vlog on her YouTube channel giving viewers an unprecedented tour of the White House. The video was reportedly filmed during the 19-year-old's visit to the White House ahead of the UFC event celebrating America's 250th anniversary.
She filmed the vlog in the trending life-in-my-day style, cheekily saying, “Alright, guys, welcome into my house."
During the tour, she also ventured into the Oval Office, where she made a tongue-in-cheek comment about her grandfather changing the entire decor of the room to gold accents because “it's his favorite thing in the world.”
She also pointed out the infamous red button on the president's desk, finally revealing its true purpose.
“He has a Diet Coke button,” the teenager stated in the video. “So, if you press this red button, Diet Coke comes out,” she continued, before adding, “I mean, it's the Oval Office. It's pretty cool.”
The revelation came as a surprise, as the red button had been a subject of widespread speculation for a while. In fact, many previously believed that the mysterious button was intended for emergencies, or even nuclear attacks, per People.
Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Trump's White House Tour Gave a Rare Insight
Kai continued on a tour of the inside of the White House, going from room to room and floor to floor while staff were busy setting up the place for the UFC Freedom 250 event taking place later that day.
She revealed in the vlog that she knows the place quite well, as it's been almost a decade since she started visiting. She also shared that she "used to play soccer in these halls," referring to the wide corridors of the White House.
The social media personality then shared a photo of herself with the president from 2017 in the video, taken during his first term, when she visited him at the White House for the first time.
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Kai Trump's Blasé Attitude During Her White House Tour Sparked Controversy
Kai’s vlog quickly went viral online. While the teenager and the White House staff appeared largely unfazed by her filming inside the historic residence, many social media users criticized the video.
Much of the backlash stemmed from the fact that she called the White House "My house". Many people also feared the consequences of the wrong people getting an inside look at the place due to the security threats the United States continues to face.
“Why would they show this 😂😂😂 shouldn’t it be private so Middle East people won’t get any ideas,” one user commented.
Another user wrote, “And boy did your classless Trump family make it hideous whatever Trump touched, and again it is NOT your house. It’s OUR House …educate yourself.”
“Ian never seen the inside of the white house, so why should we now?? THIS IS NOT MTV CRIBS, what if they blow that bih down cs her a– gave a tour,” another user stated.
“Why the f— would they let her do this??” a fifth user raged.