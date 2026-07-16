President Donald Trump's Granddaughter Kai Declares She's 'Staying Out of Politics': 'Completely Not My Thing'
July 16 2026, Published 4:29 p.m. ET
Kai Trump confirmed that she plans to stay completely out of politics, focusing instead on golf.
Despite being the eldest granddaughter of President Donald Trump, the 19-year-old emphasized that her primary focus is on her identity as an athlete.
When questioned by reporters on the red carpet at the 2026 ESPY Awards on Wednesday, July 15, about her grandfather's initiatives and the political world, Kai drew a clear boundary.
"Politics is completely not my thing,” she said, attempting to diffuse the notion that her grandfather seems to push, that their last name automatically qualifies them for a political dynasty despite their lack of experience.
She explained that she prefers to use her massive social media presence to document her personal progress.
Her explicit goal is to show young athletes that they can pursue high-level sports while enjoying a multifaceted life, neglecting to mention the unprecedented financial and other perks that come with being part of the most grifting family in American political history.
'Politics Is Such a Dangerous Thing'
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The daughter of Donald Trump Jr. has actively chosen a path in competitive sports and digital media rather than the family business of politics, recently graduating from high school and about to begin playing golf for the University of Miami Hurricanes.
This red carpet moment mirrors comments she made earlier in the year on Logan Paul's “Impaulsive” podcast, where she explicitly stated, "I would never run. I don't want anything to do with politics because I feel like politics is such a dangerous thing.”
Kai Trump Feels Targeted Because of Her Last Name
During the same podcast appearance, Kai opened up about the intense scrutiny she faces as a result of her last name, claiming 50 percent of people don't like her solely because she's a member of the Trump family.
The teenager recalled a specific instance where a stranger walked up to her in public to tell her that her grandfather "sucks.”
Kai recalled responding, "Well, thank you so much for taking time out of your day to say that. Great, what do you want me to say to that?"