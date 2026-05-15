Politics Sean Hannity Presses Lara Trump About Her Political Ambitions, Suggests She 'Could Be the First Woman President' Source: @Hang Out with Sean Hannity/Youtube Fox News star gushed over Donald Trump's daughter-in-law Lara, suggesting she could be the first female president. Lesley Abravanel May 15 2026, Published 10:52 a.m. ET Add OK! on Google

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Fox News host Sean Hannity pressed Lara Trump, wife of President Donald Trump’s son Eric, about her future political ambitions, suggesting she "could be the first woman president.” The exchange occurred during a sit-down interview with the couple on the “Hang Out with Sean Hannity” podcast, during which the host asked whether either Eric, 43, or Lara, 42, would run for president in the future to preserve Donald’s “legacy.” When Sean directly asked if she had ever considered running for public office, Lara, a former low-level Inside Edition producer and aspiring pop star, refused to rule out a future campaign.

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Source: @Hang Out with Sean Hannity/Youtube Lara Trump was asked about her political aspirations by Sean Hannity.

“You know, they’re big shoes to fill now, Sean. There has never been a president like Donald Trump. There will never be another one like President Trump,” Lara said. “But you could be the first woman president,” Sean hilariously suggested. “I think that we have seen so many different sides of all of it. We’ve seen the absolute nastiest and as bad as it can get, but you know what they did to all of us over that period of time is, if you continue to rub your hands, you’ll get a callus. If you continue to beat somebody enough, you develop a thick skin — and we have all developed such thick skin that I almost don’t think there’s anything they can throw at any of us — anybody in our whole family — that we wouldn’t be ready for or able to handle at this point,” she said.

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Source: MEGA Lara was unanimously elected as co-chair of the Republican National Committee in early 2024.

After serving as a senior advisor for the 2016 and 2020 Trump campaigns, Lara was unanimously elected as co-chair of the Republican National Committee in early 2024. While she stepped down from her RNC leadership post at the end of 2024, her resignation came amid heavy lobbying and speculation that Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis would appoint her to replace Sen. Marco Rubio, who was leaving to serve as Secretary of State. Lara was not appointed to the Senate, but hasn’t ruled out a future run there either, noting that she has previously considered running for a potential U.S. Senate seat, weighing and then dismissing a bid in her home state following the retirement announcement of North Carolina Republican Sen. Thom Tillis.

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Source: MEGA Critics and late-night commentators frequently mock Lara’s political aspirations.

Lara called her father-in-law her "biggest champion" regarding her political aspirations, saying that he frequently calls her multiple times a week alongside various political figures to tell her, "This person thinks you'd be great. You got to do it.” Critics and late-night commentators frequently mock Lara’s political aspirations, framing her rapid ascent in Republican leadership as an example of dynastic overreach rather than earned political merit.

Source: MEGA Lara Trump recently tagged along to the president's trip to China.