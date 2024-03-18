Is Donald Trump OK? Ex-Prez Appears to Grip Stair Railing After Dragging His Right Leg for Months: Watch
It appears that Donald Trump is not in the best shape. According to a new video posted to X, formerly known as Twitter, the former president, 77, was seen dancing on stage before holding onto a stair railing for dear life.
Of course, people were skeptical about Trump's health, especially since he's been spotted dragging his right leg for months.
"Something is definitely going on with his right leg. He’s been dragging it for months. This weekend …" Trump critic Ron Filipkowski captioned the video.
Of course, people immediately chimed in. One person asked, "He gripped that stair rail for life didn’t he?" while another stated, "This f------ ain’t making it to November."
A third person claimed, "Dementia can cause a physical impact on a person's ability to walk, stand, and get up from a chair or bed. It can also make it more likely for a person to fall. This is because dementia can affect the areas of the brain that control movement and balance," while a fourth said, "He can’t walk down four steps without a railing? Didn’t [Joe] Biden just walk down all the Capitol steps unaided?"
A fifth said, "Yep he’s definitely limping, and he’s jerk off dancing is on another level of strangeness!"
As OK! previously reported, Trump made headlines for looking off-balance last month.
In another video, Trump was seen entering a room, but people couldn't stop looking at his right leg.
- Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns Over Dragging Leg in Another Viral Video: 'It Looks Like Middle-Stage Dementia'
- 'Crazy With a Dash of Dementia': Donald Trump Bashed for Butchering the Pronunciation of Venezuela in Latest Campaign Speech
- 'He's in Bad Shape': Donald Trump Doesn't Think President Joe 'Will Make It' to the 2024 Election
"It looks like middle-stage dementia ... In a year, he'll need an electric wheelchair to move around Mar-a-Lago," one person speculated, while another said, "He's known to have a bad back. I'm wondering if he has nerve compression and a drop foot."
A third user suggested, "Right hip and knee carrying too much weight. Needs hip or knee replacement or both. It happens at that age to a lot of elderly."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Trump, who is running in the 2024 election, has been called out for not making sense in the past few months.
At a recent rally in Ohio, the businessman appeared to barely be able to read the screen in front of him.
“I can’t read this d--- teleprompter. It’s like reading a moving flag and then they’ll say Trump’s a bad guy, but I’ll say this, Don’t pay the teleprompter company,” Trump said in the clip, which circulated on X.