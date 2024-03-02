'Crazy With a Dash of Dementia': Donald Trump Bashed for Butchering the Pronunciation of Venezuela in Latest Campaign Speech
On Saturday, March 2, Donald Trump was slammed by users on X, formerly known as Twitter, after he was incapable of pronouncing “Venezuela” while speaking in North Carolina.
The former president’s mistake came amid rumors that his mental capabilities have been deteriorating due to his old age.
“Sweaty Dementia Trump mangles ‘Venezuela,’” one person penned on social media alongside a clip of the incident.
In response, many people bashed the 77-year-old and speculated the reason for his mistake.
“I couldn't take more than 10 seconds of this cringe,” one individual shared, while another mocked his intelligence, noting, “Of course he did. It's got more than one syllable.”
Others compared the slip up to that of President Joe Biden, who has been increasingly criticized for gaffes in his own speeches.
“And to think ppl are whining Biden is too old. This cat is bats--- crazy with a dash of dementia thrown in,” someone wrote, while another person added, “Wall-to-wall, 24/7 coverage, had this been President Biden.”
“And then says that President Biden can’t talk. They don’t even get the hypocrisy. And it happens right in front of them,” one more pointed out.
Lastly, one more user claimed the moment could have been caused by a larger medical issue for Trump, saying, “This is aphasia which is an early sign of dementia, particularly Alzheimer's.”
As OK! previously reported, on Thursday, February 29, there was further speculation on Trump’s health status after a video circulated where he appeared to be dragging his right leg.
The original clip featured the father-of-five entering a room full of people cheering as he made strange leg movements.
"It looks like middle-stage dementia ... In a year, he'll need an electric wheelchair to move around Mar-a-Lago," a user on X shared.
Others noted their theories on the motion of Trump’s appendage.
"He's known to have a bad back. I'm wondering if he has nerve compression and a drop foot,” one person said, while another penned, "Right hip and knee carrying too much weight. Needs hip or knee replacement or both. It happens at that age to a lot of elderly."
A Trump spokesperson also replied to the post, saying, "As President Trump said, crooked Joe Biden is a mental midget unfit for office.”
As the 2024 presidential election heats up, concern for Trump’s health has heightened. Both Biden and Trump have faced considerable backlash for their old age, which has led to speculation about the politicians having possible memory problems.