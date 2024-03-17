'Going Senile': Donald Trump Slammed for Being Unable to Read Off His Teleprompter at Ohio Rally
Is Donald Trump up for the job?
On Saturday, March 15, the former president was bashed for his inability to read a teleprompter at his Dayton, Ohio, rally.
“I can’t read this damn teleprompter. It’s like reading a moving flag and then they’ll say Trump’s a bad guy, but I’ll say this, Don’t pay the teleprompter company,” Trump said in the clip, which circulated X, formerly known as Twitter.
Users on the social media site questioned Trump’s fitness for the presidency after his concerning remarks.
“He used to say that he didn’t need a teleprompter. Now he can’t survive without one and even with one he screws up every speech,” one user penned, noting how the father-of-five was “not joking” about not paying the teleprompter service.
“He literally tried saying he wasn’t using a teleprompter 10 minutes before it broke and he went on a meltdown about it,” another person claimed, while a third added, “Any excuse he can make for his missteps, he'll make them. He also said reading off teleprompters isn't very presidential. Yet he reads horribly off them anyway.”
Another individual claimed, “Trump is going senile,” as one more agreed, saying, “Donald Trump is losing his mind.”
As OK! previously reported, concern for both Trump and rival Joe Biden’s old age has mounted over the last few months.
On Friday, March 15, the Biden campaign took a head-on approach to Trump’s critiques of Biden’s alleged ineptness, despite the conservative politician only being four years younger.
In incumbent president’s first major ad buy of the general election season he tackled the criticism about his age through humor, directness, and tying it to his experience.
"Look, I'm not a young guy. That's no secret," Biden said in the clip before listing then legislative accomplishments the administration has accomplished.
At the end of the ad, the 81-year-old commander-in-chief joked about how he is "very young, energetic, and handsome. What the h--- am I doing this for?"
The Democrat took a similar approach to the issue during his State of the Union speech.
“I know I may not look like it, but I’ve been around a while,” he told the room full of politicians. “And when you get to my age, certain things become clearer than ever before.”
“Now, some other people my age see a different story. An American story of resentment, revenge, and retribution,” he added. “That’s not me.”