Donald Trump Gushes Over Cristiano Ronaldo With Bizarre AI Video After Soccer Star's White House Visit: Watch

Donald Trump is still riding high from his visit with Cristiano Ronaldo in Washington, D.C. The president of the United States took to Truth Social on Thursday, November 20, to gush over his meeting with the soccer star at the White House during a dinner hosted in honor of Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman's trip to the nation's capital. Trump's message of admiration for Ronaldo was accompanied by a strange AI video of the two standing in the Oval Office.

Source: @realdonaldtrump/Truth Social Donald Trump boasted about his visit with Cristiano Ronaldo.

"Ronaldo is a GREAT GUY. Loved meeting him at the White House. Really smart, and cool!!! President DJT," the POTUS wrote alongside an AI-enhanced clip portraying the legendary athlete kicking a soccer ball back and forth with Trump.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump shared an odd video of him and Cristiano Ronaldo playing soccer in the Oval Office.

The edited video began with Trump and Ronaldo both giving a thumb's up at the camera before the soccer ball bounced between them on their heads, then their knees before it landed on the ground. In the fake clip, the duo then dribbled the soccer ball together around the Oval Office's floor and near the Resolute Desk. It ended with the soccer ball zooming toward the camera and breaking the screen.

Source: MEGA Cristiano Ronaldo snapped a selfie at the White House.

Trump's post comes after he gave Ronaldo a shout-out during his speech at the White House dinner with Saudi Arabia's crown prince. During his remarks, the president revealed his youngest son, Barron Trump, 19, got to meet his soccer hero. "This room is loaded up with the biggest leaders in the world, business, sports. You know, my son is a big fan of Ronaldo — wherever Ronaldo is here — and Barron got to meet him," the Republican politician said. "I think he respects his father a little bit more now, just the fact that I introduced you."

Source: MEGA Barron Trump got to meet Cristiano Ronaldo during his White House visit.

"So I just want to thank you both for being here. Thank you very much, really," he concluded. Cristiano previously expressed a desire to meet President Trump during an interview with Piers Morgan earlier this month.

Source: MEGA Cristiano Ronaldo expressed a desire to meet Donald Trump at the beginning of November.