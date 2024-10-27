or
'So Vain': Donald Trump Trolled for Fussing Over His Hair at Pennsylvania Rally — Watch

Photo of Donald Trump.
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump appeared to get self-conscious about his hair during a recent rally.

By:

Oct. 27 2024, Published 6:01 p.m. ET

Donald Trump got a tad self-conscious at his Pennsylvania rally.

The right-wing leader, 78, was slammed on social media after he went on a bizarre rant about the state of his infamous hairdo in the middle of his speech.

Source: @KamalaHQ
"I was actually.... I'm just looking at my hair. I don't like it," he told the crowd. "I should have been looking a little left nahhh. I started looking at my hair. I said tahh dee yahh. Am I allowed to go back and re-comb it? Nahh."

"So vain. Unmanly," one X, formerly known as Twitter, user wrote below the clip.

"Cannot wait until we never have to hear another word from him," a second chimed in.

donald trump trolled fussing over hair pennsylvania rally
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was slammed for fussing with his hair during a rally.

"His hair? Has he seen his face, or his body?" another penned about the controversial figure.

"He says he has a beautiful body and all he has to do is re-comb his hair to fix it....," a fourth added.

Trump's vanity obsession comes as campaign insiders have claimed the businessman doesn't believe he can secure a win against Kamala Harris in the 2024 election. In a Sunday, October 27, post shared to X, formerly known as Twitter, from political commentator Brian Krassenstein, he claimed, "According to Trump Campaign insiders, Trump appears to be telling his own advisers that he doesn’t think he will win this election and that his only true path to victory is to make people think that he is going to win so that when he challenges the results, those challenges have more merit."

donald trump trolled fussing over hair pennsylvania rally
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump reportedly doesn't think he can win the 2024 election.

Despite not feeling positive about the possible results, The Apprentice alum has been doing his best to continue campaigning and making his political agenda known.

"We are now known, all throughout the world, as OCCUPIED AMERICA...But to everyone here in Colorado and all across our nation, I make you this vow: November 5th, 2024 will be LIBERATION DAY in America. I will rescue Aurora and every town that has been invaded and conquered—and we will put these vicious and bloodthirsty criminals in jail or kick them the h--- OUT OF OUR COUNTRY," he ranted in a recent Truth Social update.

donald trump trolled fussing over hair pennsylvania rally
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has continued to make his political agenda known.

"No person who has inflicted the violence and terror that Kamala Harris has inflicted on this community can EVER be allowed to become POTUS!" Trump added. "We will close the border. We will stop the invasion of illegals into our Country. We will defend our territory. We will not be conquered. We will reclaim our sovereignty—and Colorado will vote for Trump as a protest and signal to the world that we are not going to take it anymore. I will liberate Colorado. I will give you back your freedom and your life!"

