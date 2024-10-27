or
Kimberly Guilfoyle Slammed for Her 'Dorky' and 'Uncoordinated' Dancing at Donald Trump Rally: Watch

Composite photo of Kimberly Guilfoyle.
Source: MEGA/@RonFilipkowski/X

Kimberly Guilfoyle was trolled for her 'difficult to watch' dance moves.

By:

Oct. 27 2024, Published 1:56 p.m. ET

Does MAGA nation have rhythm? After seeing this clip of Kimberly Guilfoyle, many don’t seem to think so!

On Sunday, October 27, Donald Trump Jr.’s fiancée, 55, was slammed for her dancing after she was caught on camera busting a move to “YMCA” at a Donald Trump rally.

Source: @RonFilipkowski/X
“This is the dorkiest s--- I’ve seen since elementary school,” one person penned alongside the footage, which showed the TV personality in a pink coat as she swung her hips back and forth.

“98% of them are uncoordinated boomers with no rhythm,” a second person added, referencing the many other Trump supporters dancing alongside Kimberly in the video.

“It’s difficult watching this,” a third echoed, as a fourth more dissed, “Kimberly Guilfoyle looks worse every time I see her.”

One more referenced the rumors that Kimberly and Don Jr. have called it quits, writing, “Kimberley is trying to stay relevant. This must be her new job for Trump now that it seems like she and Jr. have split up.”

kimberly guilfoyle dorky uncoordinated dance donald trump rally watch
Source: @RonFilipkowski/X

One user slammed Kimberly Guilfoyle for 'trying to stay relevant' after seeing the dance video.

As OK! previously reported, speculation surrounding the engaged couple’s romance began after the political offspring, 46, was allegedly spotted packing on the PDA with Palm Beach socialite Bettina Anderson.

"She seemed totally smitten with Don – and he with her," a source claimed of the duo’s August brunch date. "They looked totally relaxed, she was wearing a white shirt tied off to show her midriff and wide-leg pants, he in shorts and a t-shirt."

Kimberly Guilfoyle

An eyewitness claimed the pair appeared to be way more than friendly.

"They were definitely on a date," the insider spilled. "They weren't exactly making out, but the kisses were romantic, and you could tell they were intimate with each other."

kimberly guilfoyle dorky uncoordinated dance donald trump rally watch
Source: @RonFilipkowski/X

Kimberly Guilfoyle shook her hips back and forth as 'YMCA' played for Donald Trump's supporters.

"I guess they're not trying to hide it. They've been seen together all over Palm Beach," a separate source shared.

Despite the incriminating evidence, Kimberly and Don Jr. put on a united front in September when the couple recently traveled overseas together.

"Incredible trip to Belgrade, Serbia, and Bucharest, Romania with @donaldjtrumpjr. 🇺🇸🇷🇸🇷🇴," the brunette beauty penned on her September 27 Instagram post. "Honored to share President Trump’s proven vision of global peace through strength, stopping endless wars & securing a more prosperous future for America and the entire world."

"Grateful for the amazing support we received! 🇺🇸🙏❤️," Kimberly added.

kimberly guilfoyle dorky uncoordinated dance donald trump rally watch
Source: MEGA

Kimberly Guilfoyle is engaged to Donald Trump's son Donald Trump Jr.

The photos showed the two posing alongside several other individuals as well as making stage appearances in the foreign countries.

