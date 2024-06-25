Donald Trump Will 'Interrupt Less' But Be 'Very Mean' to President Joe Biden in Upcoming Debate, Maggie Haberman Predicts
Journalist Maggie Haberman weighed in on Donald Trump's potential debate strategy during a Monday, June 24, sit-down on Anderson Cooper 360.
This past weekend, the 78-year-old asked the crowd at a campaign stop if he should be "tough and nasty" or "nice and calm" to President Joe Biden when they face-off on June 27.
Haberman noted that Trump specifically "poll tests" how he will act at a public event to see what's going to "please the crowd" at that time.
"He's been poll testing everyone about VP at various fundraisers and this is along the same lines," she continued. "I was thinking, though, as he was saying that, I think he will be both."
The CNN commentator opined that the embattled ex-prez — who is known for slinging insults and going on wild rants — will likely "interrupt less" than he did during the 2020 presidential debates.
"I think that’s the lesson — main lesson he took from the last debate or their first debate in 2020," she explained. "And I think he will be very mean toward Biden. I will be very surprised if he is anything other than that."
At another point in their discussion, host Anderson Cooper pointed out the erratic nature of Trump's debate style.
"He has no shame and he makes stuff up, but it’s very inconsistent," he shared. "One moment it's—he’s a worthy debater and then it's, 'He’s going to be doing massive amounts of cocaine.'"
Haberman theorized this likely occurs because the controversial politician's team want him to do one thing and Trump may decide to do another while still occasionally sticking to the original script.
"We know that he has been preparing for this debate in the way he does with sort of policy sessions as opposed to classic, you know, behind the podium matches," she continued. "But whether he is going to absorb what he’s learning there and whether he is going to come in, you know, interrupting President Biden less than he did in 2020 in their first debate is an open question because he does what he wants to do."
As OK! previously reported, in the days leading up to the highly anticipated debate, Trump has repeatedly suggested that President Biden may be under the influence of drugs when he takes the stage on Thursday, June 27.
"So, a little before debate time, he gets a shot in the a--," he alleged at a June rally. "I say he’ll come out all jacked up, right? ... I’m sure he’ll be prepared."
Trump also insinuated that the president was responsible for bringing the cocaine into the White House that sparked a July 2023 investigation.