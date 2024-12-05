Donald Trump's Inner Circle Not 'Optimistic' About His Secretary of Defense Pick Pete Hegseth, Claims Maggie Haberman
"Most people" in Donald Trump's inner circle doubt the viability of Pete Hegseth's nomination as Secretary of Defense, CNN analyst and New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman claimed.
Despite the Republican-controlled Senate, Hegseth's confirmation is uncertain. Haberman mentioned on CNN's The Source that many doubt the likelihood of his confirmation, with the nomination being described as "toast."
“There are some people who are more optimistic than others,” she said. “Most people in Trump’s orbit do not think that this is looking like a likely prospect, that Pete Hegseth survives just because, if you look at this litany of things that he is talking about number one, these stories have been hanging out for a number of days. Trump has been complaining privately to people that he feels like Hegseth should have been more upfront with him.”
Additionally, Haberman pointed out that the issues now surfacing in the media were not addressed by Trump's team during the vetting process.
Trump nominated the former Fox News host to lead the Department of Defense, but soon after the pick was announced, unsettling reports emerged.
Allegations of rape, serial adultery and smelling of alcohol while on the job at Fox have brought Hegseth's nomination into question.
A particularly alarming incident involves an email from 2018 that Hegseth received from his mother, Penelope, accusing him of being "an abuser of women."
"I have no respect for any man that belittles, lies, cheats, sleeps around, and uses women for his own power and ego," she wrote. "You are that man (and have been for years), and as your mother, it pains me and embarrasses me to say that, but it is the sad, sad truth."
She later retracted her statement in a follow-up email, attributing her initial accusation to anger. The former Fox host's mom also appeared on the conservative news network to defend her son in light of these accusations.
Haberman reiterated the uncertainty surrounding Hegseth's nomination when she told CNN host Kaitlan Collins, "Most people around Trump are pretty skeptical. And once he starts talking about possible replacements, it’s hard to see why senators who are already skeptical would go along with this."
"Having his mother speaking to Trump, clearly she was speaking to the audience of one," Haberman said. "She began that interview directing her remarks to Trump. And so, she knew what she was supposed to say. Will it be enough? I don’t know."
"Most people around Trump are pretty skeptical. And once he starts talking about possible replacements, it’s hard to see why senators who are already skeptical would be like, ‘Oh ok, now I’m going to go along with this,'" she added.