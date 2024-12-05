Donald Trump's Inner Circle Not 'Optimistic' About His Secretary of Defense Pick Pete Hegseth, Claims Maggie Haberman

Despite the Republican-controlled Senate, Hegseth's confirmation is uncertain. Haberman mentioned on CNN's The Source that many doubt the likelihood of his confirmation, with the nomination being described as "toast."

“There are some people who are more optimistic than others,” she said. “Most people in Trump’s orbit do not think that this is looking like a likely prospect, that Pete Hegseth survives just because, if you look at this litany of things that he is talking about number one, these stories have been hanging out for a number of days. Trump has been complaining privately to people that he feels like Hegseth should have been more upfront with him.”

Additionally, Haberman pointed out that the issues now surfacing in the media were not addressed by Trump's team during the vetting process.