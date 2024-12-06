Hegseth's plethora of allegations ranging from rape, alcohol abuse and rampant infidelity have led to calls from both sides of the aisle for Trump to select another person.

The president-elect took to Truth Social to deny reports he was reconsidering his pick and wrote: "Pete Hegseth is doing very well. His support is strong and deep, much more so than the Fake News would have you believe."

"He was a great student – Princeton/Harvard educated – with a Military state of mind. He will be a fantastic, high-energy Secretary of Defense," he added, claiming the TV star will be "one who leads with charisma and skill."

"Pete is a WINNER, and there is nothing that can be done to change that!!!" he concluded.