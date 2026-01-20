or
'Unwell' Donald Trump Sparks Health Concerns After Mumbling Through 'Picture Book' of His Presidential Accomplishments: Watch

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was seen mumbling through his speech during a press conference on January 20.

Jan. 20 2026, Published 6:16 p.m. ET

Donald Trump caused concerns over his health when he stuttered about a "picture book" about his political achievements during a press conference on January 20.

The 79-year-old rambled on about wanting to acquire Greenland, as well as receiving a Nobel Peace Prize from Venezuelan politician María Corina Machado.

Donald Trump Fumbled Through His Press Conference

Source: @Acyn/X

The president flipped through a binder full of his political accomplishments.

Users were confused over Trump's mumbling, with liberal commentator Henry Sisson tweeting: "This Trump press conference is a complete disaster. He’s rambling incoherently and flipping through a picture book of 'accomplishments' in front of the press. He’s clearly unwell. It’s getting really bad."

"Trump has been speaking for over 50 minutes now, and he hasn’t taken a single question at what is supposed to be a press conference. He’s been rambling incoherently nonstop. 25th Amendment now," the political pundit went on.

Fans Are Worried About Trump's Health

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's health has sparked concern once again.

Another person noted: "Wow, that’s rough. It looks like he’s really not doing well."

"I was humiliated for him," said one user on X. "Not the picture book… we are COOKED!"

"And he’s only a year into the presidency. Does anyone seriously think he’ll complete his term?" someone wondered.

"He’s gone insane! He must be REMOVED!" one added.

The President Underwent Three Cognitive Tests So Far

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's mental health has been a cause of worry in recent months.

Worries over the politician's mental ability have risen, with Trump claiming earlier this month how he aced his third cognitive test.

He has continuously insisted his health is fine despite ongoing concern for his well-being.

"The White House Doctors have just reported that I am in 'PERFECT HEALTH,' and that I 'ACED' (Meaning, was correct on 100% of the questions asked!), for the third straight time, my Cognitive Examination, something which no other President, or previous Vice President, was willing to take," Trump posted to Truth Social on January 2. “I do these Tests because I owe it to our Country."

Source: MEGA

The billionaire underwent several cognitive tests.

Trump also reportedly underwent an MRI in October 2025, just six months after his April annual physical. At the time, the White House said the check-up scan was a “preventative” measure to make sure his abdomen and heart were working fine.

Trump has also been seen multiple times last year with bandaged hands covering his bruises. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt often answers questions about Trump’s black and blue hands by attributing them to "frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin."

