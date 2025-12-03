Donald Trump Fuels Health Concerns With Bandages Covering His Bruised Hand While Dozing Off During Cabinet Meeting: See Photos

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump swapped out his frequently mismatched makeup for a bandage on his bruised right hand during Tuesday's Cabinet meeting. On December 2, the president of the United states was spotted with two large Band-Aids covering the majority of his hand's back surface, as seen in photos obtained by OK!. Though Trump seemed to hide his hands under the long table, he occasionally raised his arms while animatedly speaking to reporters and cabinet members — including Secretary of War Pete Hegseth, Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Vice President J.D. Vance.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump had two Band-Aids on his right hand during a December 2 Cabinet meeting.

At one point, Trump's bandages were put on full display as he addressed reporters about swirling speculation surrounding his health. "I'll let you know when there's something wrong," the POTUS declared after whining about the media's constant focus on his cognitive and physical health. "There will be someday. That’s gonna happen to all of us. But right now, I think I’m sharper than I was 25 years ago. But who the h--- knows? I took my physical. I got all As, everything." Photographers also caught a glimpse of Trump's bandages as he stood up from the table to depart from the televised meeting.

Donald Trump Falls Asleep During Cabinet Meeting

Source: MEGA Donald Trump appeared to doze off during a meeting with his Cabinet.

Aside from noticeable bandages on Trump's hand, the 79-year-old was also spotted seemingly dozing off during Tuesday's meeting — where he was caught closing his eyes numerous times. Despite the president's frequent snoozing, MAGA figures continue to brush off concerns about the Republican leader's health. After Trump's tired appearance on Tuesday, Fox News' Senior Medical Analyst Dr. Marc Siegel insisted the POTUS' poor sleeping habits were simply a sign of intelligence during an appearance on The Ingraham Angle.

MAGA Figures Defend Donald Trump Amid Health Concerns

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's supporters frequently defend him amid concerns about his health.

"Thomas Edison believed in the 10-minute nap, by the way," Siegel pointed out, referring to the late inventor of the lightbulb. "What would they say? We wouldn’t have electricity, right?" In response, host Laura Ingraham added: "We all know that he doesn’t sleep, you know, I’m not a big sleeper either. So, you know, on occasion, I close my eyes if someone is talking for too long, I admit it. But big deal." "I mean, the results speak for themselves," she continued, appearing to reference Trump's recent bragging about his "perfect" MRI scan and White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt's frequent claims about her boss being "the most accessible president" in American history.

Source: MEGA Donald Trump's cognitive capabilities are constantly questioned by critics.