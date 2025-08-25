or
Donald Trump Fuels Health Concerns as President Spotted With New Bruise on His Hand After Vein Diagnosis: See Photo

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump was diagnosed with a chronic vein disorder in July.

Aug. 25 2025, Published 11:26 a.m. ET

Donald Trump is back on the golf course — this time with a new bruise on his hand.

The president of the United States fueled health concerns while golfing with former Major League Baseball player Roger Clemens and his son Kacy at Trump National Golf Club in Virginia on Saturday, August 23.

Donald's health has been a major discussion among critics in recent months — especially after the 79-year-old was diagnosed with a chronic vein disorder in July.

Source: @kacyclemens/Instagram

The POTUS' latest bruising incident was spotted in a video shared to Instagram by Kacy on Sunday, August 24, titled "A Day on the Course with The President."

This time, the bruise appeared on President Trump's left hand — a new addition to the one he's had on his right hand in recent months.

"Incredible day at Trump National Washington DC with The President, Donald Trump!" Kacy captioned his post.

President Spotted With New Bruise

Source: @kacyclemens/Instagram

A new bruise was seen on Donald Trump's hand as he golfed over the weekend.

In the clip, the POTUS walked side by side with Roger while holding his phone in the hand where the new bruise developed. Dark discoloration could be seen on back of his hand.

When asked about the new bruise, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt didn't deny it, but rather repeated an explanation she's provided for his bruises in the past.

"President Trump is a man of the people and he meets more Americans and shakes their hands on a daily basis than any other President in history. His commitment is unwavering and he proves that every single day," she said in a statement to the Daily Beast.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Source: @kacyclemens/Instagram

Donald Trump's health has remained a concern among critics throughout his presidency.

The Apprentice star's other hand seemed to be lathered in makeup to cover up its bruising during Saturday's tee time.

According to the news outlet, social media posts exposed what appeared to be a pale concealer covering the top of Donald's hand.

Donald Trump Hides His Hand While Speaking to Reporters

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump seemed to try hiding his hand during a recent press conference.

President Trump's golf outing came just one day after he was accused of desperately trying to cover up his hand while speaking from the Resolute Desk in the Oval Office on Friday, August 22.

During the press briefing, viewers at home couldn't help but notice Donald seemingly attempting to keep his right hand concealed by placing his left on top of it.

Donald Trump Diagnosed With Chronic Vein Disorder

Source: MEGA

Donald Trump has additionally experienced swelling in his lower legs recently.

Back in July, President Trump's press secretary provided an update about the U.S. commander-in-chief's health after the rumor mill started to spiral about the Republican leader's physical appearance and mental capabilities.

"I know that many in the media have been speculating about bruising on the president’s hands and also swelling in the president’s legs. In the effort of transparency, the president wanted me to share a note from his physician with all of you today," Karoline said before reciting the letter from Donald's physician Captain Sean Barbabella.

"In recent weeks, President Trump noted mild swelling in his lower legs," the message read. "In keeping with routine medical care and out of an abundance of caution, this concern was thoroughly evaluated by the White House medical unit. The president underwent a comprehensive examination including diagnostic vascular studies."

The press secretary said Donald was ultimately diagnosed with "chronic venous insufficiency," which she noted was "benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."

