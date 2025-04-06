'SNL' Brutally Roasts Morgan Wallen's Abrupt Exit Off-Stage — Twice
Morgan Wallen’s abrupt exit from the Saturday Night Live stage in March still has the show’s cast discussing the unusual situation.
When the country artist appeared as SNL’s musical guest on Saturday, March 29, he left the Studio 8H stage right as the closing credits rolled.
Though he performed two songs from his upcoming fourth studio album, I’m The Problem, Wallen scurried down an aisle in the middle of the audience instead of staying on the stage to chat with the cast, something the show’s guests typically would do after their cameos.
After leaving, he posted an image to his Instagram story and wrote: “Get me to God’s country.” The internet and SNL fans instantly tried to get to the bottom of why he left so quickly. While an inside source revealed that the “I’m The Problem” singer left the same way he rehearsed the week ahead, Wallen has yet to clear the air.
With his sudden exit still in question, the SNL cast roasted the country artist on Saturday, April 5, not once — but twice.
During a sketch where James Austin Johnson acted as President Donald Trump, the comedian joked about “Liberation Day,” a name Trump coined to describe the day he announced his tariff policies. Johnson held up a poster board detailing the 47th president’s list of tariffs being placed on countries and territories across the globe.
Initially, the comedian’s gag targeted Trump’s decision to implement tariffs on the human-less Australian territories: Heard Island and McDonald Island.
“Ooh McDonald Island, I'd love to visit there," Johnson quipped.
"Can you imagine that, a Big Mac and a Hula skirt? Oh la la,” he added.
As he looked at a piece of artwork depicting an island full of animated menu items like hamburgers and chicken nuggets, Johnson referenced Wallen’s recent SNL appearance. “Get me to God's Country,” he said. “Remember that? Wow.”
The “Last Night” singer was mocked once more by Colin Jost. During the comedian’s iconic “Weekend Update,” he compared Wallen’s departure to the stock market's decline after Trump’s tariffs were announced.
“Just in the past two days, investors have lost more than $6 trillion,” Jost said. “Money is leaving the stock market faster than Morgan Wallen at good night.”
Though Wallen hasn’t exactly commented on his quick SNL exit, he did, however, turn it into a monetary gain by launching a line of merchandise with the catchphrase: “Get me to God’s country.” The line includes two hats and one T-shirt, each priced at $45.