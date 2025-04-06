'SNL' Brutally Roasts Morgan Wallen's Abrupt Exit Off-Stage — Twice

Morgan Wallen’s abrupt exit from the Saturday Night Live stage in March still has the show’s cast discussing the unusual situation.

When the country artist appeared as SNL’s musical guest on Saturday, March 29, he left the Studio 8H stage right as the closing credits rolled.

Though he performed two songs from his upcoming fourth studio album, I’m The Problem, Wallen scurried down an aisle in the middle of the audience instead of staying on the stage to chat with the cast, something the show’s guests typically would do after their cameos.