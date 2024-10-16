Donald Trump Is Hiding the 'Truth' About His 'Weight' and 'Health,' Claims Ex-Aide: He 'Dictates' Every Doctor's Note
Omarosa Manigault Newman, who worked closely with Donald Trump in the White House and on his reality show, shared her thoughts on Trump's mental state ahead of the 2024 election.
“The reason Donald Trump is canceling these interviews is when he starts to stumble, he starts to pivot,” she told CNN's Laura Coates on Tuesday, October 15. “He wants to talk about you. He’ll start attacking you, Laura, instead of talking about policy issues because he can’t recall what they are.”
“He cannot repeat consistently his position on key issues… and that’s what you’re seeing in his decline right now," Manigault Newman added of why Trump has a hard time articulating his stance on issues.
She also said she noticed Trump was off during his Apprentice days.
“Donald could come up with these very complicated figures,” she recalled, adding that by 2017 “Donald was unable to recall basic figures. He would forget the names of his Cabinet members.”
The former aide, who was fired by then-Chief of Staff John Kelly in late 2017, also claimed that Trump asked to exaggerate his doctor notes.
"Donald Trump dictated if for every single doctor from his original doctrine, 2015 to [medical advisor] Ronny Jackson to the doctors that came on after that. The one thing about Donald Trump is that you will never see the truth about his weight, about his health," she said.
She continued: “I think that reporters should start asking different questions, very specific questions. I think they should ask about his health in terms of his heart. They should ask has Donald Trump ever had any issues with, for instance, has he ever had a stint. I think a journalist should ask that and see if they’ll answer the true question… but the truth is that they’ve been covering things up and they have not been forthright with this country and the nation needs to know what his true health status is.”
As OK! previously reported, Trump has yet to release his medical records even though Kamala Harris did so.
Still, Trump went off about the results.
"She is dying to see my Cholesterol (which is 180!), I have already provided them, many times, including quite recently, and they were flawless," the 78-year-old wrote. "However, I have just seen Kamala’s Report, and it is not good."
"According to her Doctor’s Report, she suffers from 'urticaria,' defined as 'a rash of round, red welts on the skin that itch intensely, sometimes with dangerous swelling,'" he said. "She also has 'allergic rhinitis and allergic conjunctivitis,' a very messy and dangerous situation. These are deeply serious conditions that clearly impact her functioning. Maybe that is why she can’t answer even the simplest of questions asked by 60 Minutes, and others. What is this all about? I don’t have these problems…"