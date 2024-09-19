Donald Trump Claims His Ear 'Was a Mess' After First Assassination Attempt: 'I Knew Something Was Wrong'
Donald Trump spoke out about his ear injury two months after he was shot at at a rally in Butler, Penn., in July.
“I knew something was definitely wrong, and it was a mess. I touched it and said, ‘Hmm, that’s unusual,'" the ex-president, 78, told Greg Gutfeld during the Wednesday, September 18, episode of Gutfeld!
Trump even revealed the Fox News host was able to see the injury in the flesh a few days later at the Republican National Convention.
“Do you remember when you showed it to me? Yeah, you showed me and said, ‘I know people aren’t gonna believe this, so Gutfeld, take a look at my ear,'" the TV personality said to the politician.
“That’s right. You know, we met at the convention, and I said, ‘Who am I going to show it to?'” recalled Trump. “You know, they’ll say it didn’t exist, and I actually did have such confidence in him, and he’s really a very special guy. Talented guy, good guy, great guy, and I said, ‘You know, if I’m going to show it, let’s do it with Gutfeld.'”
“But you know what, it was true, and I took the bandages off very carefully and I showed him, he said, ‘That’s nasty! That was nasty,'" Trump continued, to which Gutfeld replied: “I kind of wanted to touch it, but I knew I would’ve been tackled.”
During the appearance, Trump also spoke about the most recent attempt on his life at the Trump International Golf Club in Florida on Sunday, September 15.
“Mr. T, how’s your golf game?” Gutfeld asked the former TV star, to which he said, “Well, I haven’t been thinking about it too much lately. I always said golf was a very dangerous game.”
As OK! previously reported, a Secret Service agent opened fire after spotting the barrel of a gun sticking out in the bushes as Trump played golf in the Sunshine State.
As a result, suspect Ryan Wesley Routh was later arrested after allegedly leaving the scene in a black car. He was charged in court on Monday, September 16, with possession of a firearm as a felon.
Routh apparently was never trying to fire at Trump, NBC News reported.