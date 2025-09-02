or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > Donald Trump
OK LogoPolitics

Donald Trump's Son Eric Slams 'Sick' and 'Twisted' Rumors About President's Health

Composite photo of Eric Trump and Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump's son Eric slammed 'sick' and 'twisted' rumors about the president's health.

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Sept. 2 2025, Published 12:25 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Eric Trump blasted “the left” for putting out rumors regarding Donald Trump’s health.

Donald was largely absent from the public eye as of late, which led to many rumors and speculation about his health — so much so, many people thought he died.

Article continues below advertisement

Eric Trump Slams the Left Over Rumors About Donald's Health

Source: @erictrump/X

Eric Trump called the 'radical left' 'sick and twisted.'

On X, Eric reposted a story that said Donald responded to rumors he had passed away. Instead, the president claimed he “never felt better” in his life. “The radical left is so sick and twisted,” Eric wrote alongside the story.

Regardless of Donald’s statement — and Eric’s remarks — chatter has still continued to swirl.

Article continues below advertisement

Rumors About Donald Trump's Health Explored

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

Donald Trump hasn't made a real public appearance since August 26.

There have been many rumors going around, including one that Donald may have had a stroke as Melania Trump was allegedly spotted at Walter Reed Hospital.

Many on social media have pointed out that Donald has not made a real public appearance since August 26.

In addition, while Donald was seen in a car coming back to the White House from a golf outing, many on X felt that he didn't look well and something seemed off about his appearance.

MORE ON:
Donald Trump

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

J.D. Vance's Comments About 'Stepping in' to Be President

Source: @USATODAY/YouTube

J.D. Vance claimed he's ready to take over for Donald Trump if a 'terrible tragedy' occurred.

Vice President J.D. Vance also made a cryptic remark, claiming he is ready to take over should something happen to Donald.

“Well, I’ve gotten a lot of good on-the-job training in the last 200 days, but I’d also say that the president is in incredibly good health,” J.D. stated. “He’s got incredible energy, and while most of the people that work around the president of the United States are younger than he is, I think that we find that he actually is the last person who goes to sleep, he’s the last person making phone calls at night, and he’s the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning.”

“So yes, things can always happen. Yes, terrible tragedies happen,” he continued. “But I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is gonna serve out the remainder of his term, and do great things for the American people, and if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days.”

Donald Trump Has Bruises on His Hands

Photo of Donald Trump
Source: MEGA

There has been a lot of chatter about bruises on Donald Trump's hands.

There has also been a lot of chatter surrounding bruises on Donald’s hands, but the White House has continued to chalk that up to him shaking many people’s hands. Donald's swollen ankles, which he recently seemed to try and hide, have continued to make headlines.

As OK! reported, biographer Michael Wolff said Donald’s team is frustrated with the chatter. On the August 26 episode of “Inside Trump’s Head,” Michael noted he heard everyone around the politician is “irritated that people are focusing on his health.”

"Because — and actually this makes some sense — what they see is Donald Trump always moving ahead, a man who doesn’t stop. Inexhaustible," he added. "On the other hand, they acknowledge one day he will just go over… The idea that he will fade, that he will become sick, that he will be mortal in that way that we all are — they actually don’t accept he will stop at one point and that will be it.”

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.