Donald Trump's Son Eric Slams 'Sick' and 'Twisted' Rumors About President's Health

Eric Trump blasted “the left” for putting out rumors regarding Donald Trump’s health. Donald was largely absent from the public eye as of late, which led to many rumors and speculation about his health — so much so, many people thought he died.

Eric Trump Slams the Left Over Rumors About Donald's Health

The radical left is so sick and twisted… https://t.co/UNowbVSf5O — Eric Trump (@EricTrump) August 31, 2025 Source: @erictrump/X Eric Trump called the 'radical left' 'sick and twisted.'

On X, Eric reposted a story that said Donald responded to rumors he had passed away. Instead, the president claimed he “never felt better” in his life. “The radical left is so sick and twisted,” Eric wrote alongside the story. Regardless of Donald’s statement — and Eric’s remarks — chatter has still continued to swirl.

Rumors About Donald Trump's Health Explored

Source: MEGA Donald Trump hasn't made a real public appearance since August 26.

There have been many rumors going around, including one that Donald may have had a stroke as Melania Trump was allegedly spotted at Walter Reed Hospital. Many on social media have pointed out that Donald has not made a real public appearance since August 26. In addition, while Donald was seen in a car coming back to the White House from a golf outing, many on X felt that he didn't look well and something seemed off about his appearance.

J.D. Vance's Comments About 'Stepping in' to Be President

Source: @USATODAY/YouTube J.D. Vance claimed he's ready to take over for Donald Trump if a 'terrible tragedy' occurred.

Vice President J.D. Vance also made a cryptic remark, claiming he is ready to take over should something happen to Donald. “Well, I’ve gotten a lot of good on-the-job training in the last 200 days, but I’d also say that the president is in incredibly good health,” J.D. stated. “He’s got incredible energy, and while most of the people that work around the president of the United States are younger than he is, I think that we find that he actually is the last person who goes to sleep, he’s the last person making phone calls at night, and he’s the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning.” “So yes, things can always happen. Yes, terrible tragedies happen,” he continued. “But I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is gonna serve out the remainder of his term, and do great things for the American people, and if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days.”

Donald Trump Has Bruises on His Hands

Source: MEGA There has been a lot of chatter about bruises on Donald Trump's hands.