Donald Trump's Team Believes He 'Will Fade' and 'Become Sick' While in Office, Biographer Claims: 'They Acknowledge One Day He'll Just Go Over'
According to biographer Michael Wolff, Donald Trump's team is frustrated with the mounting concerns over the president's health — something they have also been discussing in private.
The author made the claim on the Tuesday, August 26, episode of the "Inside Trump’s Head" podcast, where he discussed the growing whispers with Joanna Coles after the POTUS, 79, has been sporting swollen ankles and bruised hands.
Donald Trump's Team 'Irritated' by Health Gossip
"The only thing that I’m hearing about his health is everyone is irritated that people are focusing on his health — I mean, the people around him," Wolff spilled.
"Because — and actually this makes some sense — what they see is Donald Trump always moving ahead, a man who doesn’t stop. Inexhaustible," he continued. "On the other hand, they acknowledge one day he will just go over."
"They say that?" the editor asked in shock.
"Yeah. The idea that he will fade, that he will become sick, that he will be mortal in that way that we all are — they actually don’t accept he will stop at one point and that will be it," Wolff revealed.
When a news outlet asked for a comment from the White House, Davis Ingle replied, "President Trump is the most energetic and transformative president in history, and he works nonstop on behalf of the American people. Today’s three hour marathon long Cabinet meeting that was open to the press and the American people prove exactly that."
The President's Health Issues
As OK! reported, White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt announced in July that Trump was diagnosed with chronic venous insufficiency, which she described as a "benign and common condition, particularly in individuals over the age of 70."
"Importantly, there was no evidence of deep vein thrombosis or arterial disease," she noted.
In addition, Trump's physician Captain Sean Barbabella explained in a memo read by Leavitt that the bruises were "consistent with minor soft tissue irritation from frequent handshaking and the use of aspirin."
Trump Has Tried to Hide His Symptoms
The White House has been accused of trying to cover up the commander in chief's health woes, as they cut off his "cankles" in recently released photos. Trump was also seen with makeup over his bruised hand.
In addition to worries about his physical health, there has been outcry over the state of his mental capabilities, with many believing he could have dementia due to his odd speeches and tangents.
Earlier this month, John Gartner, a former assistant professor of psychiatry at Johns Hopkins University Medical School, said he's noticed "classic signs of dementia, which is gross deterioration from someone’s baseline and function."
“If you go back and look at film from the 1980s, [Trump] actually was extremely articulate,” he pointed out. “He was still a jerk, but he was able to express himself in polished paragraphs, and now he really has trouble completing a thought, and that is a huge deterioration.”
“I predicted before the election that he would probably fall off the cliff before the end of his term,” Gartner continued. “And at the rate he is deteriorating, you know… we’ll see. But the point is that it’s going to get worse. That’s my prediction.”