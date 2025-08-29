or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Article continues below advertisement
Home > Politics > J.D. Vance
OK LogoPolitics

J.D. Vance Says He's Ready to Become President If 'God Forbid' Donald Trump's Health Worsens

photo of J.D. Vance and Donald Trump
Source: mega

J.D. Vance is ready for Donald Trump to pass the torch!

Profile Image

Contact us by Email

Aug. 29 2025, Published 2:02 p.m. ET

RadarOnline CommentsLink to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email
Article continues below advertisement

Vice President J.D. Vance, 41, confirmed he is prepared to take over as President of the United States if Donald Trump’s health declines past the breaking point.

Vance was interviewed by USA Today White House correspondent Francesca Chambers on Wednesday, August 27, when he was asked, “As vice president, you’re a heartbeat away from the presidency, and your boss is one of the oldest people to ever be sworn into office. Are you ready to assume the role of commander-in-chief? And why should Americans trust you to lead the country?”

Article continues below advertisement

'I've Gotten a Lot of Good on-the-Job Training'

Source: @USATODAY/YouTube

J.D. Vance complimented Donald Trump's work ethic as a 79-year-old president.

Vance responded, “Well, I’ve gotten a lot of good on-the-job training in the last 200 days, but I’d also say that the president is in incredibly good health. He’s got incredible energy, and while most of the people that work around the president of the United States are younger than he is, I think that we find that he actually is the last person who goes to sleep, he’s the last person making phone calls at night, and he’s the first person who wakes up and the first person making phone calls in the morning.”

Article continues below advertisement

'If God Forbid There's a Terrible Tragedy'

photo of J.D. Vance said he feels 'very confident' Donald Trump is healthy enough to finish his term
Source: mega

J.D. Vance said he feels 'very confident' Donald Trump is healthy enough to finish his term.

As he continued, the VP emphasized how seeing the way Trump has taken control since January was enough for him to assume the coveted position.

“So yes, things can always happen. Yes, terrible tragedies happen,” he continued. “But I feel very confident the president of the United States is in good shape, is gonna serve out the remainder of his term, and do great things for the American people, and if, God forbid, there’s a terrible tragedy, I can’t think of better on-the-job training than what I’ve gotten over the last 200 days.”

MORE ON:
J.D. Vance

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

Donald Trump Refuses to Back J.D. Vance as 2028 President

photo of Donald Trump refused to give the VP his full support when asked if J.D. Vance is the right candidate for 2028 president
Source: mega

Donald Trump refused to give the VP his full support when asked if J.D. Vance is the right candidate for 2028 president.

Meanwhile, when questioned if he thought Vance was the right choice for America’s president in 2028, Trump danced around the subject, ultimately refusing to give him his full support.

“I think most likely — in all fairness, he’s the vice president,” Trump told reporters in August. “I think Marco [Rubio] is also somebody that maybe would get together with J.D. in some form.”

Trump continued, “I also think we have incredible people, some of the people on the stage right here. So it’s too early, obviously, to talk about it, but certainly he’s doing a great job, and he would be probably favored at this point.”

Donald Trump's Declining Health

photo of Donald Trump revealed his CVI diagnosis in July
Source: mega

Donald Trump revealed his CVI diagnosis in July.

Trump, at 79 years old, revealed his chronic venous insufficiency diagnosis in July. Concerns about his health have increased after he was seen with excess swelling in his ankles. The president has also suffered from a bruised right hand. Although some have speculated Trump is in the early stages of dementia, this has not been confirmed.

More From OK! Magazine

    About OK!

    About UsEditor's NotesPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseCookie PolicyDMCA

    CONTACT OK!

    Contact UsSend a Hot TipAdvertising InquiriesMedia Inquiries

    SUBSCRIBE

    Subscribe to OK! NewsletterSubscribe to OK! YouTubeSubscribe to OK! FlipboardSubscribe to OK! News Break
    Link to FacebookLink to XLink to Instagram

    Privacy & Legal

    Opt-out of personalized adsManage Privacy OptionsManage Privacy Options
    OK! Logo

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.